CREDO Mobile Buyer’s Guide

Here's all the important details you need to know about CREDO Mobile, updated for December 2019.

Most consumers are familiar with the big-name wireless carriers like Verizon and AT&T, but not nearly as many are as well-versed when it comes Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) like Consumer Cellular or FreedomPop.

These MNVO brand operators license the towers and coverage from the tier-one providers and offer their own phones, rate plans, and customer service.

Let’s take a closer look at CREDO Mobile

About

CREDO Mobile is a mobile network operator that utilizes Verizon’s 4G LTE network for coverage and is known for donating some of its revenue to nonprofits chosen by customers. It also likes to mobilize its user base to help progressive causes.

What are CREDO Mobile rate plans like?

CREDO Mobile subscribers pay for their data package, plus a $20 access fee for each phone connected to a plan. Up to five lines are able to share a pool of data. Here’s what it looks like for single line plans.

Single Line

$43/month for unlimited talk, text, and 1GB high speed data

$45/month for unlimited talk, text, and 3GB high speed data

$55/month for unlimited talk, text, and 9GB high speed data

$65/month for unlimited talk, text, and unlimited high speed data

Small print stuff

Video quality is streamed at DVD quality (480p resolution) which helps to keep data usage in line. Users can also call to Canada and Mexico without paying additional fees.

Family Plans

Consumers can add lines to the plans; it gets cheaper per line to do so. As of today, a four-line family plan sharing unlimited data will cost $135, or about $34 per line.

How’s the CREDO Mobile phone selection?

CREDO Mobile has a small selection of phones to choose from, many of which are from the last 1-2 years. Weirdly, it’s mainly a mix of high-end devices like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S9+. There are just a few pre-owned models, too.

Can I bring my own device?

Sadly, no. The carrier is not set up to allow for this option. But, if you have a phone that was previously purchased through CREDO, they’ll gladly reactivate it.

What else should I know about CREDO Mobile?

CREDO Mobile currently offers up to $650 cash back if you bring your number from another wireless provider and trade in your handset. Also, it has free two-day shipping on all devices, all the time.

For every friend you refer to CREDO Mobile, the carrier will give you up to $100. Just make sure they enter your phone number under “Refer a Friend”.

CREDO donates to three nonprofits on a monthly basis, having donated over $87 million over the years to groups such as Planned Parenthood, 350.org, and National LGBTQ Task Force.