FreedomPop Buyer’s Guide

While they each seem like a necessary evil, the big guns of mobile have gotten increasingly greedier and more expensive at every turn. The plans from the likes of Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint sometimes cost more than some average households are willing to cough up each month.

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) may offer a solution. For those that don’t know, MVNOs lease the same towers from the aforementioned carriers to allow customers to connect at a discounted rate while the virtual network handles the customer service, etc.

You may have heard of Boost, Cricket, or Straight Talk; we’d like to talk to you to about FreedomPop.

About Freedompop

FreedomPop was founded in 2012 by a capital investment venture led by creators Stephen Stokols and Steven Sesar to start a new carrier that molds free, open Internet with the traditional mobile telecom services.

The company has a base focus with phones that work completely over the internet via voice over IP and supplements that when you are away from Wi-Fi with carrier towers.

FreedomPop original launched with a limited run of phones compatible with Sprint. In 2016 the company expanded to “global compatibility” with a new partnership providing coverage with AT&T’s network. A year later it inked a deal with Target to sell service inside its stores to compete with Walmart and Straight Talk.

What are FreedomPop Rate Plans?

As mentioned above, FreedomPop starts at a free tier for just Wi-Fi enabled smartphone plans and moves towards more traditional monthly rates as you add data and use voice away from Wi-Fi connections.

Free Plans

Things could be a little clearer for FreedomPop rate plans, that’s for sure. Visit its website and you’ll have a tough time finding a comparison tool. Nevertheless, here’s what we’ve found as of today.

The CDMA (Sprint) option gives you 200 minutes of talk time, 500 texts, and 500MB data per month. The GSM (AT&T) alternative has 200 minutes of talk, 500 texts, and 200MB of 4GB LTE data.

What about plans with more data?

FreedomPop has competitive rates for plans with unlimited calls and messages and 1GB, 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB data pools.

$13.99/mo. – Unlimited talk and text plus 500MB data

$22.99/mo. – Unlimited talk and text plus 1GB data

$24.99/mo. – Unlimited talk and text plus 2GB data

$29.99/mo. – Unlimited talk and text plus 3GB data

$34.99/mo. – Unlimited talk and text plus 4GB data

What is the handset selection like at FreedomPop

There are a number of phones available to purchase from FreedomPop, including those from LG, Samsung, and Apple. Selection is pretty solid but you won’t find anything on the high end of the spectrum.

Under Google, for example, the only options we see today are Nexus 5, Nexus 6, and Nexus 6P. Indeed, there are no Pixel models to choose from. The most recent Samsung flagship is the Galaxy S7 line.

What else does FreedomPop offer?

Beyond offering affordable rate plans, Freedompop also has add-ons such as visual voice mail, hotspots, and more.

Free international calls to friends and family in 60+ countries

Roll over up to 500MB of unused data each month or share it with friends

Free calls and texting to other FreedomPop users

Earn free data by referring friends or completing partner offers

Are there any deals at FreedomPop?

There aren’t any special promotions or deals on rate plans or new accounts, at least at this time. Looking at the shop is a slightly different experience, though. Some phones have instant discounts; other devices are refurbished and cheaper than buying a brand new model.

It’s not clear how long the promotion will last, but there is a 20% off coupon which can be applied by entering the code SUMMER20.

Can I bring my own phone to FreedomPop?

Yes, FreedomPop does offer you the opportunity to bring your device to its network. Check the device’s compatibility at the BYOD page to make sure your current model works well with its networks.