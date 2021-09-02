When it comes to your mobile service, I’m sure you’ve heard all of the big names out there such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. However, I’m sure you’ve also noticed the premium prices each one of these mobile providers charges. Cell service through one of these carriers can oftentimes run you upwards of $60 or more a month for a single line.

What if I told you there was a cheaper way to get service using the same towers the mobile giants use? Welcome to the world of Mobile Virtual Network Operators, companies that lease the same towers as the big boys but charge a fraction of the cost.

One of those companies happens to be Good2Go Mobile, keep reading to find out more about this MVNO and the plans it offers.

About

Good2Go Mobile is a subsidiary of Ztar Mobile that has been in operation for the past 15 years. It offers contract-free mobile plans running on two of the country’s GSM networks which cannot be named due to contracts. Although, it’s most likely AT&T and T-Mobile.

Plans

Good2Go Mobile’s plans start as low as $15 per month for unlimited minutes and texting, but be aware that all of the plans get an additional $5 off if you turn on autopay.

$15 per month – unlimited minutes and texting

$20 per month – unlimited minutes, texting, and 1 GB of data

$25 per month – unlimited minutes, texting, and 2GB of data

$35 per month – unlimited minutes, texting, and 6GB of data

$40 per month – unlimited minutes, texting, and 10GB of data

$50 per month – unlimited minutes, texting, and 20GB of data

Can you bring your own device?

Good2Go Mobile is BYOD-friendly. You can check on the website if your phone is eligible and have a SIM card delivered to your home to get started. There is also an option to order a phone through Good2Go Mobile’s website in case you need a new one or want to upgrade.

Where to learn more

More information can be found on Good2Go Mobile or on the company’s FAQ page.