GreatCall Buyer’s Guide (February 2021)

Here's the latest on GreatCall's deals, rate plans, phone selection, and more.

Many US consumers are familiar with the bigger wireless carriers of Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Far fewer are well-versed when it comes to the topic of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs).

These network operators license the towers and coverage from the tier-one providers and offer their own phones, rate plans, and customer service.

Let’s take a look at one in particular: GreatCall — an MVNO which caters to the senior citizen demographic.

About

Founded in 2006, this California-based carrier specializes in products and services aimed at older users. Its current portfolio includes a pair of phones and two medical alert devices. You’ve heard of the Jitterbug, right? This is them.

GreatCall leverages Verizon’s network for coverage and its plans are no-contract, meaning customers can cancel at anytime.

What makes GreatCall different from other carriers?

GreatCall offers safety tools that are available for its products, notably 5Star Urgent Response and Urgent Care. The different features are bundled into “Health and Safety” packages which range from $20-$35 per month.

5Star Urgent Response provides immediate connection to an emergency call agent who will confirm a user’s location and status. Available 24/7, the agents are trained in CPR and other medical emergency practices. Moreover, 5Star Agents can transfer customers to 911 call on their behalf.

Urgent Care offers 24/7 access to live nurses and board-certified doctors, around the clock. Users can even use this feature to get prescriptions for common medications over the phone.

What are GreatCall rate plans like?

GreatCall customers have a variety of options when it comes to selecting a rate plan. Signing up to one of the aforementioned Health and Safety packages brings the pricing down for talk, text, and data options. It’s not required that subscribers need purchase a monthly package.

Not everyone needs unlimited talk, text, or data. To that end, it’s possible to purchase anywhere from 100 minutes on up.

What phones does GreatCall offer?

In short, not many. Customers can purchase a Lively Flip phone or a Jitterbug Smart2 smartphone with prices at $100 and $150, respectively. The carrier does not provide payment plans for the devices.