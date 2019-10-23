Verizon is one of the largest wireless service providers in the world and, as such, has a pretty strong grip on the mobile space. Indeed, it has had its share of exclusive phones over the years.

Why do carriers lock phones?

One of the main reasons that carriers lock phones down is to get customers to purchase device through them. In some cases you’ll find a particular model that’s exclusive to a network. In other words, you must buy the phone through that provider if you want to use it. Another reason for locking is to prevent fraud and mitigate theft.

The concept of exclusive phones was much bigger a few years back but it still happens from time to time with the top carriers. The Motorola Droid line is an example Verizon exclusivity. Nevertheless, you have the right to unlock your phone.

Why unlock a Verizon phone?

While Verizon phones operate on a CDMA it does offer dual CDMA/GSM devices, meaning international coverage is potentially an option. Unlocking a Verizon phone gives you freedom to take it to prepaid and MVNO brands like GreatCall, Net10, Staight Talk, Total Wireless, and Visible.

Also worth noting, you should still be able to use an unlocked Verizon LTE phone on AT&T or T-Mobile — or their MVNO brands. More and more we’re finding their handsets to be compatible with both carriers’ LTE bands.

Unlocking Verizon phones: Prerequisites

Verizon makes it very easy to unlock your phone. In fact, as of summer 2019 it automatically unlocks its customer’s devices after 60 days as long as certain criteria is met. There are a few things you should know need to do first. Before unlocking, ensure the following is in order.

You are 60 days after phone purchase

The phone must not be reported as stolen, lost, or associated with fraud

How to unlock your Verizon phone

Okay, so this one is pretty much a non-starter. As long as you adhere to the aforementioned details, you should have no problem with getting your device unlocked. But, if you have any issues, reach out to Verizon for help.

In the event you have a phone that was purchased prior to July 2019, it may already be unlocked. Simply put in a SIM card from a different carrier and you’ll know whether it is. If not, give Verizon a ring and you’ll be just fine.