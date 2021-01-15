Metro Buyer’s Guide (January 2021)

All the important things you need to know about Metro.

It might surprise some of you to know that companies like Visible and Cricket Wireless operate on the Verizon and AT&T networks, respectively. These network operators license the towers and coverage from the tier-one providers and offer their own phones, rate plans, and customer service.

Let’s take a look at another, similar situation. Metro, formerly known as MetroPCS, is a prepaid brand that uses T-Mobile‘s network for coverage.

About Metro and its network

Founded in 1994, the carrier ultimately merged with T-Mobile in 2013 and became one of the first companies to offer unlimited data plans. Although it was first established as General Wireless, it later changed to MetroPCS; in late 2018 it was changed again to Metro by T-Mobile.

Thanks to T-Mobile, Metro gets to lay claim to being the first MVNO or prepaid brand to offer 5G. Its nationwide coverage went live in early December, 2019.

What are Metro Rate Plans?

Things are pretty simple when it comes to rate plans at Metro. Customers choose from four options with prices starting at $30 per month. Taxes and fees are included so the monthly bill is nice and flat.

Rate Plans

$30 – Unlimited talk, text, and 2GB high-speed data

$40 – Unlimited talk, text, and 10GB high-speed data (with unlimited music streaming)

$50 – Unlimited talk, text, and unlimited high-speed data (with 5GB hotspot and 100GB Google One)

$60 – Unlimited talk, text, and unlimited high-speed data (with 15GB hotspot, 100GB Google One, and Amazon Prime)

What about multiple lines?

Metro’s multiple line plans are rather straightforward, too. It’s as easy as picking the starting plan and adding the number of lines. There are discounts applied for each additional phone number, with them priced around $30 a piece, on average.

Are there any special deals at Metro?

Certainly. There are a number of options available from Metro, including discounts, free phones, and bundled rate plans. Things are always subject to change, especially around holidays, so be sure to check the dedicated deals page.

How is Metro’s phone selection?

Metro offers a decent array of phones, from very basic from brands you might not be familiar with, up to current flagships. Interestingly enough, there’s a decent selection at the upper end, particularly the Samsung Galaxy S20 and newer iPhones.

Keeping pace with its growing 5G coverage, Metro has added a number of phones with support for the faster nework.

Can I use my own phone with Metro?

Do you already have a phone or possibly looking to buy an unlocked device for use on Metro? If the equipment is GSM unlocked, or previously used on T-Mobile you can order a SIM card if you wish to bring your own device. Check to see if your phone is compatible.