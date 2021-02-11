Mint Mobile Buyer’s Guide (February 2021)

Most consumers are familiar with the big-name wireless carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Not nearly as many, though, are as well-versed when it comes to the topic of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO).

It might surprise you to know that companies such as Metro, Boost Mobile, and Cricket Wireless operate on the T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T networks, respectively. These network operators license the towers and coverage from the tier-one providers and offer their own phones, rate plans, and customer service.

In this write-up, we will profile Mint Mobile, an online-only MVNO who specializes in bulk savings.

About Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile (previously Mint SIM) was launched in 2016 by Ultra Mobile, and utilizes T-Mobile towers to provide nationwide coverage. Mint exists online-only as it trumpets the savings passed on to consumers by not having to maintain a physical storefront.

Mint started out relatively quiet and flew under the radar for a few years, but it has started making some noise in the space. In 2019 Ryan Reynolds purchased a stake in the company and is now considered a partial owner of the brand.

Known as one of the most inexpensive providers within its category, Mint accomplishes this with a bit of a different take on prepaid plans. By selling data in bulk (blocks of months), customers receive deeper discounts than typical monthly fare.

Are there any deals at Mint Mobile?

New customers can sign up to Mint Mobile and take advantage of steep discounts on its rate plans. Sign up and you can get unlimited talk, text, and unlimited 5G or 4G LTE data for just $30 per month. You’ll just have to prepay for three months ($90) and it’s yours. After the promotional rate expires you can purchase a full year at $360 to retain that value.

Rate Plans

As mentioned, Mint offers different packages in bulk. Plans include unlimited talk, text and data. In fact, customers get either 5G or 4G LTE, depending on what’s stronger in the area. Also bundled with plans are free calls to Mexico and Canada, mobile hotspot, and Wi-Fi calls.

Subscribers essentially choose how much high-speed 4G LTE data they need on a monthly basis. As of today you can get the following plans.

Introductory Rate Plans

The following plans are bundled for three months, meaning you’ll pay a one-time charge. Breaking the cost down over three periods breaks out as so:

$15/month – 3GB high-speed data per month ($45 total)

$20/month – 8GB high-speed data per month ($60 total)

$25/month – 12GB high-speed data per month ($75 total)

$30/month – Unlimited high-speed data per month ($90 total)

Once the three-month period is over you’ll have the option to renew in three, six, and twelve month options. The longer the term, the more cost-effective it becomes. If you’re confident that you’ll stick around for the long run, save yourself the money by opting for the twelve month plan.

Can you use your own phone with Mint?

Customers can purchase unlocked devices and potentially finance through SmartPay, but Mint started out as a “Bring Your Own Phone” carrier and it is still a highly-promoted option. Mint is compatible with most unlocked GSM devices. You can check your IMEI to get started.

Mint is routinely one of the best options available for customers looking to use their own phone, especially if it’s one purchased through T-Mobile.

Are there any risks with Mint Mobile?

Mint offers a 7-day money back guarantee when test driving its 3-month plan.

What is Mint’s phone selection like?

Should you wish to purchase a phone from Mint you’ll find a range of devices from all of the familiar brands. The current crop of handsets is a rather mixed bag, but there are top-tier models like the OnePlus 8 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The phones are priced outright as well as monthly, with financing done through Affirm. Moreover, there are certified pre-owned models and reconditioned handsets, too.