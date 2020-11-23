NET10 Wireless Buyer’s Guide (November 2020)

Most wireless customers are familiar with the big-name brands in Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Relatively few buyers, though, are as well-versed when it comes to the topic of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO).

It might surprise you to know that companies like Metro, Boost Mobile, and Cricket Wireless operate on the T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T networks, respectively. These network operators license the towers and coverage from the tier-one providers and offer their own phones, rate plans, and customer service.

NET10 Wireless is one such MVNO worth closer inspection.

About

As a company that operates almost virtually, Net10 doesn’t have any towers of its own. What’s more, it does not have any official retail stores, paper bills, activation fees, or overage charges.

It does, however have a presence at indirect sellers and locations such as Dollar General and Family Dollar. Net10 Wireless service plans and Bring-Your-Own-Phone SIM Kits are currently sold in Walmart, CVS, Best Buy, Walgreens and many other local stores. Its devices are available exclusively online via the brand’s website,

PODCAST: What is an MVNO?

Using both CDMA and GSM technologies, NET10 lets customers bring their AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, or unlocked GSM phones.

Rate Plans

Customers can choose from a number of options spread across various types of plans. For those who only needed the barest of necessities, the pay-as-you-go provides buckets of minutes. The Monthly Talk, Text, and Data plans range from $20 up to $65 per month and come with variable amounts of high speed data.

Note that all plans include unlimited data but allow for only certain amounts at high speed. Once you hit the cap you’ll have slowed (2G) speeds for the remainder of the bill cycle.

$20/month: 2GB

$35/month: 5GB

$40/month: 10GB

$50/month: 30GB (Includes $20 credit for international calls)

$65/month: 50GB (Includes unlimited international calls)

Select plans give buyers the option to save a few bucks per month by enrolling in Auto-Refill automatic bill payments.

Family Plans

Net10 Wireless refers to these as “Multi-Line Plans” as opposed to family plans. A new line of service can be added to any plan. The first line is discounted by $5 per month; each line after that is discounted by $10 per month (up to four lines).

Handset Selection

Customers can purchase handsets in one of two ways: buy outright or spread payments out monthly. The selection through the former leaves much to be desired with less than one dozen models to choose from. Opting for the latter (payment plan) opens the door to a wide range of phones with financing through Affirm.

READ: The best Android phones at Net10 Wireless

Bring Your Own Device

One place where NET10 shines is in its ability to support phones from other carriers. Those of you who have access to an existing phone, or who might have purchased an unlocked phone elsewhere, can bring the device to NET10.

Whether you’re looking for a new phone number or hoping to keep your existing one, NET10 works. Moreover, you can also keep your same network in the background, receiving the coverage you already know. Head to the NET10 page to check compatibility of your phone.