Nokia phone buyer’s guide (Fall 2020)

Buying a phone in 2020 is an entirely different situation than it was just a few years back. Many consumers are used to buying their phones from their wireless service provider but that’s slowly changing.

Thanks to the growing presence of unlocked handsets, customers are now able to choose from a much wider selection. Instead of being stuck with what your carrier offers, consider going direct to the manufacturer.

Nokia is one brand that has done pretty well in the unlocked space; it continues to grow its portfolio with models at a variety of price points and hardware features.

We’ve put together this Nokia phone buyer’s guide to help you make heads or tails out of everything. This should help you get a better understanding of what’s currently available from Nokia.

Nokia Phone Buyer’s Guide

Nokia’s phones are essentially named and classified with a number. The general rule of thumb here is the bigger the number, the more powerful the phone.

As of today there are phones split across the 2, 5, 6, 7, and 8 series of phones. The Nokia 7.2, for instance, is a successor to the Nokia 7.1.

Android One

One of the best parts about Nokia phones is that they come with a stock version of Android. It’s lean and clean and left the way Google intended it to be.

Additionally, Nokia does a wonderful job of supporting its phones with major software updates and monthly security patches. Its devices receive two years of major platform updates and three years of security and bug fixes.

Dedicated Button

Another common feature in Nokia phones is a dedicated hardware button for Google Assistant. This gives users a quick and easy way of accessing the popular search tool and virtual assistant.

Key Phones

These are some of the current phones and their respective features offered by Nokia.

Nokia 8.3 5G

The biggest and best of the bunch, this one will be highlighted in the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die. The phone runs Android 10 and offers support for all 5G bands.

Users get a large 6.81-inch display as well as a quad-camera (64MP + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth) array with ZEISS cinematic effects​.

Under the hood are a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor bolstered by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Rounding things out are a 4,500mAh battery and a side-mounted power and fingerprint sensor button.

Nokia 7.2

Powered by Android 9 Pie, the device provides users with a 6.3-inch HD+ screen, a triple camera array, and 3,500mAh battery.

A mid-range phone with wide support for 4G LTE bands, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 4/6GB RAM. Storage is listed at 64GB of space but a microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 512GB external media.

Nokia 6.2

This one’s pretty similar to the aforementioned model but just slightly less powerful. If the 7.2 leans a bit in the direction of upper end, the 6.2 is firmly in the middle of the pack.

The phone runs Android 10, has a triple-camera setup, and a 6.3-inch display. The key difference comes in the hardware which is dialed down a smidge. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chip is paired with 3GB and 4GB options. Storage starts at 32GB and goes up to 128GB; microSD allows for external media.

Nokia 5.3

An excellent option for first-time users and those who don’t demand much of their phone, this one packs a large 6.55-inch screen and an equally large 4,000mAh battery.

The handset runs Android 10 and comes with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB memory options. A quad-camera configuration snaps ultra-wide and macro shots while the expandable 64GB storage ensures you’ve got room to store them.

Nokia 3 Series

Often sold through prepaid carriers and MVNOs, these are a shade above entry-level. Although they are a little lighter on hardware, they still come with a wonderful software experience that’s backed with years of support.

Nokia 2 Series

Currently comprised of a couple of models, this is where you’d start if you’ve really had much experience with a smartphone. You won’t have any fancy bells or whistles but you’ll still get important features like big screens, generous battery life, and dedicated Google Assistant buttons.