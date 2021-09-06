When it comes to mobile service, we’ve all heard of the big names in AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. However, we’ve also noticed the premium prices each one of these mobile providers charges for their rate plans. Cell service through one of these carriers can often run you upwards of $60 or more a month for a single line.

What if I told you there was a cheaper way to get service using the same towers the mobile giants use? Welcome to the world of Mobile Virtual Network Operators, companies that lease the same towers as the big boys but charge a fraction of the cost.

One of those companies happens to be Page Plus. Keep reading to find out more about this MVNO and the plans it offers.

About

Page Plus is a prepaid contract-free MVNO established in 1993 and headquartered in Ohio. It runs on the Verizon network and is a subsidiary of Tracfone, a telecommunications company that owns several MVNO operators.

Plans

Page Plus offers 3G and 4G Pay-as-you-go plans that start at as little as $10 and unlimited no-contract plans starting at $12 a month.

3G pay-as-you-go plans

$10 – 100 minutes for 120 days

$25 – 416 minutes for 120 days

$50 – 1000 minutes for 120 days

$80 – 2000 minutes for 365 days

4G Pay-as-you-go plans

$10 – 166 minutes for 120 days

$25 – 416 minutes for 120 days

$50 – 833 minutes for 120 days

$80 – 1333 minutes for 365 days

1GB of data can be added for $5 or 2GB for $10 along with international calling for $9 with rates as low as 2.5 cents per minute to Mexico

No contract monthly plans

$12 – 500 minutes, 500 texts, and 100MB of 4G LTE data

$29.95 – Unlimited minutes, unlimited texts national and international, and 3GB of 4G LTE data (drops to 2G once limit is reached)

$39.95 – Unlimited minutes, unlimited texts national and international, and 8GB of 4G LTE data (drops to 2G once limit is reached)

$55 – Unlimited minutes, unlimited texts national and international, and unlimited 4G LTE data

Can you bring your own device?

Most smartphones will work on the Page Plus network as long as they use a SIM card and are CDMA compatible. To check if your phone is eligible for service you can enter the ESN or MEID number on this page.

If your phone is not compatible then you’ll need to purchase a new phone and Page Plus has a storefront with compatible devices. They offer a wide range of devices from brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Pixel, and Apple.

Where to learn more

More information can be found on Page Plus’s website or on the company’s FAQ page.