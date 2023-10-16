POCO is a sub-brand of Xiaomi that is known for its affordable and performance-oriented smartphones. POCO phones are typically popular among gamers and tech enthusiasts, but they also offer a good value for money for general users.

As of October 2023, POCO offers a variety of smartphones in different price ranges. Here is an overview of the key devices available from POCO today:

Poco F5 Pro

The Poco F5 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone for 2023. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a triple-lens rear camera system with a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP telemacro sensor.

The Poco F5 Pro is a great choice for users who want a powerful and feature-rich smartphone at a competitive price. It is especially well-suited for gamers and mobile photographers.

Poco F5

The Poco F5 is a slightly less expensive alternative to the Poco F5 Pro. It shares many of the same features as the Pro model, but it has a slightly slower Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Poco F5 also has a dual-lens rear camera system with a 64MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

The Poco F5 is a good choice for users who want a powerful and feature-rich smartphone at a more affordable price. It is a good option for gamers and general users alike.

Poco F4 GT

The Poco F4 GT is a gaming-focused smartphone with a unique design and a number of gaming-centric features. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support and shoulder triggers for gaming.

The Poco F4 GT is a great choice for gamers who want a smartphone with the best possible performance and gaming features. It is also a good choice for general users who want a powerful and feature-rich smartphone with a unique design.

Poco F4 5G

The Poco F4 5G is a mid-range smartphone with a good balance of features and performance. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset and comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a triple-lens rear camera system with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The Poco F4 5G is a good choice for users who want a mid-range smartphone with good performance, features, and value for money. It is a good option for general users and gamers alike.

Poco X4 GT

The Poco X4 GT is a mid-range smartphone with a focus on gaming performance. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a dual-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support and a large 5080mAh battery.

The Poco X4 GT is a good choice for gamers who want a mid-range smartphone with good gaming performance and battery life. It is also a good choice for general users who want a mid-range smartphone with a high refresh rate display and a large battery.

Poco X5 Pro 5G

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone with a good balance of features and performance. It is powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset and comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a triple-lens rear camera system with a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is a good choice for users who want a budget-friendly smartphone with good performance, features, and value for money. It is a good option for general users and gamers alike.