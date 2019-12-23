Republic Wireless Buyer’s Guide

Many Americans are familiar with the big names in wireless: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Far fewer know about the smaller brands like Mint, Ting, Tello, or H20 Wireless.

Let’s take a closer look at one that you might not be all that familiar with: Republic Wireless.

How is Republic Wireless coverage?

Republic Wireless launched in 2010 as a service provider that defaults to Wi-Fi for connectivity instead of 3G or 4G LTE. Nevertheless, it does have partnerships with T-Mobile and Sprint, giving subscribers networks for supplemental coverage.

The Republic model utilizes a proprietary VoIP app so that Android phones can switch quickly between T-Mobile‘s GSM and Sprint‘s CDMA mobile networks. It provides free roaming and hops to and from WiFi, depending on which is available.

What are Republic Wireless rate plans like?

Republic rate plans are no-contract, meaning there’s no long-term commitment and subscribers can go month-to-month. There is a 14-day cancellation policy.

Things are really simple in that there is basically one option: $15 per month for unlimited talk and text. Data is added at $5 per gigabyte. So, a 1GB plan is $20 per month, 2GB is $25, and so forth.

$15/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with no data

$20/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 1GB of high-speed data

$40/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 5GB of high-speed data

There are no overage fees for hitting the data allotment and Republic does not throttle speeds for the rest of the month. Instead, data simply stops until you purchase more. Subscribers can purchase up to 15GB of data per month.

Customers can also opt for a yearly plan and save a couple of dollars each month. In fact, going that route is the equivalent to getting two months for free.

What’s Republic Wireless phone selection like?

Looking through the current lineup of phones offered through Republic we find familiar names from brands like Samsung, Motorola, and LG with prices that start at $129.

As is the case with many prepaid providers and MVNOs, selection is a mixed bag. There are only nine phones to choose from, but it’s evenly mixed across the low, mid, and high end. At the top are the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 models.

If you’d like to spread payments out, you can set up monthly payments through Affirm. Options include 6, 12, 18, and 24 months. The terms are set based on the cost of the phone.

Can I use my own phone with Republic Wireless?

You can often use your current GSM phone, especially if it was purchased unlocked and directly from the manufacturer. Head to Republic’s website to check whether your specific model is supported.