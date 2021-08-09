When it comes to smartphones, Samsung is one of the biggest names in the game. As a founding member of the Open Handset Alliance back in 2007 it has been around since the very first days of Android.

You’d be forgiven if you think Samsung has a new phone announcement every few weeks. They do stay quite busy with a seemingly constant barrage of devices.

What started as a slow trickle and almost annual release, its Galaxy S series has expanded to include a handful of models.

Moreover, it introduced a Galaxy A line a few years back and has been refreshing it with regular consistency. Most recently, it has offered up a Galaxy Z family of phones and is fast at work growing it with successors.

While it may feel daunting to try to make sense of all of the different models, it’s not quite as confusing as it seems. Here, we’ll help you get an understanding as to what Samsung offers consumers in summer of 2021.

Galaxy S

The flagship series of phones, its new models are typically introduced in the spring. If you’re looking for the best of what’s available in the smartphone space, the latest Galaxy S is going to be part of that conversation.

You’ll have no problem finding these handsets as pretty much all wireless providers and major retailers offer versions of the Galaxy S. And while it was originally just one model arriving each year, the Galaxy S now comprises multiple devices and price points. The specs vary slightly from model to model, but largely share the same features.

The current generation is made up of the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. You’ll still find the predecessor (Galaxy S20 series) at a variety of carriers.

Galaxy A

If the Galaxy S is considered the flagship line, the Galaxy A might best be described as the junior flagship line. It’s a great way to get most of the tech and features, including quality build materials. In short, the Galaxy A is a less expensive way of getting a quality Samsung experience.

Instead of one model released each year, the Galaxy A is more of a family of phones that runs the gamut of entry-level all the way up to high-end. These are not as widely available as the Galaxy S but they’re becoming more popular.

As of today, the key phones include the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A42, and Galaxy A32..

Galaxy Note

The biggest of what Samsung has to offer, the Galaxy Note arrives in the fall with bleeding-edge hardware. While the Galaxy S keeps getting a little bigger each year, the Galaxy Note is the only one with support for the built-in S Pen.

Instead of one singular model to choose from, Samsung gives consumers multiple options in the Galaxy Note line. The key differences often being screen size and technology, battery, memory, and even color.

You shouldn’t have trouble finding the Samsung Galaxy Note at the bigger wireless carriers; the selection sometimes varies from one provider to the next.

The current model is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. In many cases you’ll also find the Galaxy Note 10 still available.

Galaxy Z

The newest line from Samsung, this is where you’ll find its folding phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is more or less a tablet that folds in half while the Galaxy Z Flip is a clam shell experience.

These models don’t have the high-end hardware found in the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note, but that’s offset with unique designs with custom functionality.

Folding devices are still new to the market so these are going to be among the most expensive products. What’s more, they’re a bit tougher to get your hands on. They’re not produced in the same volume levels and not all carriers offer them.

Where to Buy

Of all the phone makers using Android, Samsung devices are probably the easiest to find. Check with your wireless provider and you’re bound to see a couple of options to choose from.

In addition to carriers, Samsung phones can also be found at major retailers. Samsung also sells its handsets direct to consumer in both carrier-branded and unlocked capacity.