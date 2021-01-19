Simple Mobile Buyer’s Guide (January 2021)

Picking out the right wireless carrier isn’t all that difficult. After all, there are just a few names to choose from in the US, right? Hardly. For every one of the service providers you can name, we bet there are two others you don’t even know exist.

The Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) space is a crowded one and there’s plenty to consider. While they each have their own rate plans, terms, and features, they rely on the network infrastructure built by the bigger names.

Take, for instance, Simple Mobile.

Who is Simple Mobile?

Simple Mobile is an MVNO that offers GSM coverage from T-Mobile; however it may not fully offer the exact same network speed, availability, and coverage. This isn’t it exclusive to Simple Mobile as even T-Mobile‘s own Metro brand sees the same experience.

As often is the case with many MVNO and prepaid carriers, there are no contracts with Simple Mobile.

What are Simple Mobile rate plans like?

When it comes to options, Simple Mobile has a number of 30-day plans available for customers. Prices range from as low as $25 per month up to $60 with varying amounts of high speed data.

Limited time promotions will sometimes see extra data or features like mobile hotspot added at no cost. The 5GB plan is priced just $20 per month for the first three months with automatic bill payment.

$25 per month for unlimited talk, text and 3GB of high speed data

of high speed data $30 per month for unlimited talk, text and 5 GB of high speed data

of high speed data $40 per month for unlimited talk, text and 15GB of high speed data

of high speed data $50 per month for unlimited talk, text and unlimited high speed data w/ 5GB hotspot, 480p video streaming

high speed data w/ 5GB hotspot, 480p video streaming $60 per month for unlimited talk, text and unlimited high speed data w/ 15GB hotspot, 480p video streaming, 50GB cloud storage

Customers who sign up for automatic payment (Auto Reup) each month can save up to $5 per month on their plan.

What else should I know?

Simple Mobile customer can purchase add-on plans for extra data or international calling. Unused data does not roll over to the next month, but the international balance does.

There are other options and add-ons available to Simple Mobile customers, including global calling cards and extra data. Simple offers some modest international calling to 69 destinations and roaming.

Fine print and other details

It’s worth noting that most service plans include hotspot capabilities but it dips into the data allotment. The “Truly Unlimited” plan does get its own 10GB of data to share.

$5 – 2GB data add-on

$10 – 5GB data add-on

$20 – 10GB data add-on

$10 – Add-on International

Simple Mobile customers can earn rewards for referring others to its service, watching video clips, sharing on social media, and automatic bill payments. Credits can be used toward high-speed data or a free service plan. Get a friend to sign up for service and you’ll both get a month for free.

Any promos or discounts?

As of today there are a number of deals available through Simple Mobile, including a limited time Blowout Sale. A mix of instant discounts, price drops, last-chance buys, and promotions, it’s a great way to save money on purchases.

Can I use my own phone with Simple Mobile?

Customers can bring pretty much any unlocked GSM or T-Mobile phone to Simple Mobile. A $.99 SIM card can be purchased which fits all slots – nano, micro, or standard.

How is the phone selection at Simple Mobile?

Should you wish to purchase a phone from Simple you’ll find a range of devices from familiar brands like Samsung, Motorola, LG, and a few others.

The current crop of handsets isn’t overly attractive, but there are top-tier models like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G or Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

The phones are priced outright as well as monthly, with financing options for 24-month and 15-month periods. There are also certified pre-owned models and reconditioned handsets, too.