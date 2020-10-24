Straight Talk Buyer’s Guide (October 2020)

Get an understanding of the carrier's rate plans, deals, phones, and more

Nearly everyone in the US is at least casually familiar with the names of Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Not nearly as many people are as well-versed when it comes to the topic of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO). How many can you name?

MVNO brands license the towers and coverage from the bigger providers but offer their own phones, rate plans, and customer service. These carriers might be a viable alternative to the provider you currently use.

In this write-up, we will take a look at Straight Talk.

About Straight Talk

Straight Talk is an MVNO that offers both CDMA and GSM coverage; it uses all three of the major US networks. As a joint-venture with Walmart, the retailer is the only place you’ll find Straight Talk phones and service.

As often is the case with MVNO’s or prepaid carriers, there are no contracts with Straight Talk. Moreover, there are no credit checks or hidden fees.

What are Straight Talk rate plans like?

When it comes to options, Straight Talk has three major nationwide plans with prices unlimited talk and text. Prices start as low as $35 per month and each comes with unlimited 2G data. For high-speed data, here’s what’s available today.

$35 includes 5GB of high speed data

$45 includes 25GB of high speed data

$55 includes unlimited high speed data (may be slowed at 60GB), 10GB hotspot data

$65 includes unlimited high speed data (may be slowed at 60GB), 20GB hotspot data, 100GB cloud storage

Customers who sign up for automatic payment each month can save up to $5 per month on their plan.

An unlimited international plan is also available which costs $60/month and comes with 25GB of high speed data. The main draw here is unlimited mobile-to-mobile calls to Mexico, Canada, China, and India but there are a couple of other smaller details, too.

Those who commit to longer terms with Straight Talk can save anywhere from $5 up to $45 on the unlimited nationwide plan. Options include 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month extended plans.

Are any other plans available?

Subscribers looking for two-line plans will like the $90 monthly rate which includes unlimited talk, text, and data.

There are other options and add-ons available to Straight Talk customers, including global calling cards and extra data. On the low end a “Basic” plan ($30) gives customers 1,500 minutes and 100MB data.

What other details should I know about Straight Talk?

It’s worth noting that most of the service plans do not include hotspot or wireless tethering. What’s more, video streams at up to 480p, or what’s commonly referred to as DVD quality.

Straight Talk customers can earn credits for referring others to its service. Additionally, they can earn them via watching video clips, sharing on social media, and automatic bill payments. The credits can be used toward high-speed data or a free service plan.

Are there any Straight Talk deals or discounts?

As of today there are a number of deals available through Straight Talk. Currently things are grouped under a “Clearance Sale” with a mixed of instant discounts, last-chance buys, and promotions when mixing phones with rate plans. Customers can also purchase refurbished phones and save extra money.

Can I bring my phone to Straight Talk?

Customers can bring pretty much any phone they want to Straight Talk as it’s compatible with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

Tell me about Straight Talk’s phone offerings

Should you wish to purchase a phone from Straight Talk you’ll find a range of devices from familiar brands like Samsung, Motorola, LG, and a few others. The current crop of handsets is quite a mixed bag and includes everything from new flagship phones down to models that are a few years old. It also offers reconditioned devices in the event you aren’t looking for something new.

The phones are priced outright as well as monthly, with financing options for 24-month and 15-month periods. There are also certified pre-owned models and reconditioned handsets, too.