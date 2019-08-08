T-Mobile 5G: Where is it and which phones offer support?

When it comes to mobile phones and technology, it seems that most people like to look ahead to the next big thing. As if we’re not content with what we already have in our pocket, we spend time reading rumors, and speculation, looking at leaked photos.

One might argue that 5G is the next big thing for smartphones. While it’s still in its infancy, it’s the tech that won’t be going anywhere soon. Moreover, it’s the sort of thing that wireless providers are going to he hitting us over the head with for the foreseeable future.

Rightfully, there’s a lot of confusion around 5G. Which carrier has it where? What phones work with the service? What sort of technology is used? How do rate plans work?

In this piece we will clear up the first two questions: where is it, and which phones support it? Specifically, we’ll tackle T-Mobile, and periodically update the post as things evolve.

Where is T-Mobile 5G available?

As of today, T-Mobile offers 5G speeds and service in the following cities:

New York Los Angeles Las Vegas Atlanta Cleveland Dallas

It’s worth noting that even while a city might show support for T-Mobile 5G, it doesn’t mean it’s pervasive. Coverage may be relegated to specific neighborhoods and areas; it may work outdoors but not indoors.

T-Mobile is banking on a merger with Sprint to bolster the combined footprint and technologies Between its 600MHz spectrum and Sprint‘s 2.5GHz spectrum, the goal is to have 8X the total capacity than going it alone. The goal timeline, though, is still years away; it hopes to be done by 2024.

Which T-Mobile phones support 5G?

When it comes to smartphones with support for T-Mobile 5G, the carrier has a but one option: Samsung Galaxy S10+ 5G. And while it does have the 5G-ready OnePlus 7 Pro, it doesn’t support the carrier’s bands.

