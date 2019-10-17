Tello Buyer’s Guide

All the things you need to know about Tello, updated for October 2019

Just about anyone you’d ask is familiar with the top-tier wireless service providers in Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. What about lesser known, or newer brands?

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Let’s take a look at a relatively younger carrier, Tello. This guide will serve to help you understand what the MVNO offers and how it competes in the mobile arena.

Tell me about Tello

Tello is a newer player in the mobile field and finds itself in the increasingly crowded segment of low-cost, no-frills alternatives. Its service uses Sprint’s network for coverage but it operates with its own plans and features.

What are Tello rate plans like?

Tello rate plans are no-contract, meaning you can go month-to-month with no long-term agreement, cancellation, or activation fees. As many carriers in this space do, Tello throttles speeds once hitting the data allowance as opposed to charging overage fees.

Customers can mix and match rate plans based on personal needs. A lot of users have access to Wi-Fi connections, or don’t make many calls in a month. To that end, it’s possible to dial things up or down to suit tastes; subscribers can change their plan as often as needed.

Ready-made Plans

There are four ready-made plans that do a great job of meeting the demands of most users. They cost as low as $10 per month and include unlimited text and calling.

$10/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 1GB of high-speed data

$14/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 2GB of high-speed data

$19/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 4GB of high-speed data

$39/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 12GB of high-speed data

Are there any other Tello features?

Tello offers a handful of other options to its customers, including mobile hotspot and international calls. You can use any amount of your data plan to tether other devices. Calls to Mexico, Canada, and China are the same as if you called in the United States.

What about international calls and texts?

In addition to the aforementioned countries, Tello subscribers can make calls to other India, Cuba, and a host of other countries. Each has its own rate and can be used in a mix-and-match fashion. All one need do is purchase a Pay As You Go credit ahead of time.

The credit can also be used for SMS or data, depending on which plan you’re signed up with at the time.

Does Tello have a referral program?

Yes, they’re called Tello Dollars and the referral program rewards you for signing up friends and family members. Share your referral link, and once your friend places their first successful order, you get $10 Tello Dollars. Your friend also gets $10 Tello Dollars.

You can refer as many friends as you like and the money can be used for things like rate plans, phones, and PAYG credits.

What kind of phones does Tello offer?

Taking a look at the current lineup of phones offered through Tello we find familiar names like LG, Samsung, and Motorola. All told, there are more than two dozen phones to choose from but it’s a real tossup as to what’s available.

As is the case with prepaid providers or MVNO brands, selection is a mixed bag and leans more toward affordability than performance.

It’s worth noting that the phones you order from Tello will come in plain generic packaging and may only include the charger and battery. There will be no manual, earbuds, or other accessories.

Are there any phone deals with Tello?

Indeed, there are plenty of phones with discounts, some ranging as high as $50 off. About half of the current roster is comprised of refurbished phones, which also means lower prices.

$19 Free Credit

If you join Tello and get any phone plan above $19, you get $19 free account credit – sign up before October 28, 2019.

Can I use my own phone with Tello?

Yes, you can use any Sprint-compatible phone just so long as there’s no unpaid balance on another network. You’ll need to ensure it’s unlocked for use outside of Sprint if it was previously used with another carrier.

Head to Tello’s website to check whether your specific model is supported.