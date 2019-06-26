Total Wireless Buyer’s Guide (June 2019)

Most consumers are familiar with the big-name wireless carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Not nearly as many, though, are as well-versed when it comes to the topic of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO).

These network operators license the towers and coverage from the tier-one providers and offer their own phones, rate plans, and customer service. Let’s take a look at one in particular, Total Wireless — a TracFone subsidiary.

About

Total Wireless sets itself apart from the competition by emphasizing multi-line plans while leveraging Verizon’s highly regarded network coverage. In the beginning, Total Wireless only offered 3G service and was exclusive to Walmart. Now, Total Wireless is full (4G LTE) speed ahead and more accessible.

Rate Plans

Total Wireless includes unlimited talk and text with all plans. Enrollment into auto-refill saves subscribers 5% on monthly plan.

Single Line

$25.00 per month – No data (unlimited talk/text)

$35.00 per month – 5GB high speed data

$50.00 per month – Unlimited high speed data, slowed at 25GB

Extended Plan

Customers interested in purchasing plans in quarterly increments can do what’s called an Extended Plan. For $90, subscribers can get unlimited talk and text with 5GB of data every 30 days. It’s like buying the aforementioned $35 plan three months at once and receiving $15 discount.

Multi-Line

$60 – 15GB shared on up to two lines

$85 – 20GB shared on up to three lines

$100 – Unlimited high speed data, slowed at 25GB, up to four lines

What Deals Does Total Wireless Offer?

You can check for deals at the Total Wireless website where a few models are currently shown with price drops.

Devices

Phones from manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, LG, Alcatel, and ZTE are available for purchase online, along with retail options like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target.

Customers can also bring devices they currently own, however it must be CDMA. If unsure, check compatibility with a Total Wireless SIM card.

Extras

Total Wireless offers a $10 global calling card that can be added to any plan. Users can place international calls from the U.S. or Puerto Rico. Rates vary.