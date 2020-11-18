Total Wireless Buyer’s Guide (November 2020)

Most consumers are familiar with the big-name wireless carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Not nearly as many, though, are as well-versed when it comes to the topic of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO), the smaller companies to license coverage from the tier-one providers.

These lesser-known brands offer their own phones, rate plans, and customer service. Let’s take a look at one in particular, Total Wireless — a TracFone subsidiary.

How is Total Wireless coverage?

Total Wireless sets itself apart from the competition by emphasizing multi-line plans while leveraging Verizon’s highly regarded network coverage. In the beginning, it only offered 3G service and was exclusive to Walmart, but today it is full (4G LTE) speed ahead and more accessible.

What are Total Wireless rate plans?

Total Wireless includes unlimited talk and text with all plans. Enrollment into auto-refill saves subscribers 5% on monthly plan. Also worth noting, two of the options now include mobile hotspot capabilities.

Single Line

$25.00 per month – 1GB high speed data (unlimited talk/text)

$35.00 per month – 5GB high speed data

$50.00 per month – Unlimited high speed data, slowed at 25GB

Extended Plan

Customers interested in purchasing plans in quarterly increments can do so under what’s called an Extended Plan. For $90, subscribers can get unlimited talk and text with 5GB of data every 30 days. It’s like buying the aforementioned $35 plan three months at once and receiving $15 discount.

Multi-Device Plans

Subscribers with multiple users can share data across 2-4 lines with unlimited talk and text included. As for the data allotments and price, it breaks down as follows.

$60 – 30GB shared on up to two lines

$85 – 60GB shared on up to three lines

$100 – Unlimited high-speed data, slowed at 100GB, up to four lines

As is the case with standalone lines, customers can save money by enrolling in automatic bill payment. The prices shown in the image above reflect the discount.

What deals does Total Wireless offer?

You can check for deals at the Total Wireless website where a few models are currently shown with price drops.

Tell me about Total Wireless phone selection

Phones from manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, LG, Alcatel, and ZTE are available for purchase online, along with retail options like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target.

Customers can also bring devices they currently own, however it must be CDMA. If unsure, check compatibility to see if you can add a SIM card.

What else?

Total Wireless offers a $10 global calling card that can be added to any plan. Users can place international calls from the U.S. or Puerto Rico. Rates vary.