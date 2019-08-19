US Mobile Buyer’s Guide

Here's what you need to know about US Mobile, including rate plans, coverage, and more

Most consumers are familiar with the big-name wireless carriers like Verizon and AT&T, but not nearly as many are as well-versed when it comes Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) like Consumer Cellular or FreedomPop.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

These MNVO brand operators license the towers and coverage from the tier-one providers and offer their own phones, rate plans, and customer service.

Let’s take a look at one in particular: US Mobile

About

US Mobile is a small MVNO that utilizes T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network and Verizon’s 4G LTE network is known for letting customers add talk, text and data on the fly, at any time.

The carrier is not shy about its usage of T-Mobile, but it does appear to hide its Verizon component a bit. We’re not sure why.

What are US Mobile rate plans like?

US Mobile touts is affordable packages for subscribers who need wireless coverage but want some flexibility in the talk, text and time used each month.

Customers can pick and choose plans, customizing as they see fit, or choose from a selection of “Unlimited” options. For $10 per month you’ll have unlimited talk and text; data runs $15 for 5GB, $25 for 10GB, and $30 for unlimited data.

Beyond selecting how much data one needs, US Mobile also allows subscribers to choose from how fast the data speeds are, too. Speed options include 1Mbps, 5MBps, and full HD streaming and gaming. US Mobile calls them Standard, Fast, and Ludicrous.

Here are a couple of configurations we’ve put together to help you get a sense of US Mobile rate plans.

$25/mo – Unlimited talk, text, and 5GB data at 1Mbps

$40/mo – Unlimited talk, text, and 10GB data at 5Mbps

$45/mo – Unlimited talk, text, and unlimited data at 5Mbps

$55/mo – Unlimited talk, text, and unlimited data w/ full speed streaming

Note that the plans with “unlimited” data allotments are actually slowed once 15GB threshold is met. US Mobile claims less than one percent of its users hit this mark.

While customers can put together plans with multiple users, there doesn’t appear any particular savings to be had.

US Mobile phone selection

US Mobile has a small selection of phones to choose from, many of which are a few years old. Moreover, they appear to be fairly expensive, too.

Bring your own device

US Mobile tends to work better for people who already have a phone that they’d like to use. Whether it’s a T-Mobile or Verizon handset, or something else, you’ll probably have luck using it with US Mobile. According to the carrier, 99% of devices will work with its service.

What else should I know about US Mobile?

US Mobile operates entirely online and does not have any physical retail locations in the US.

For every friend you refer to US Mobile, the carrier will give you both up to $10. They save up to $10 on their first plan and you get up to $10 off your next bill.

You can easily add talk, text, and/or data Top Ups to your current plan to always stay connected. They roll over to next month when you use AutoPay, automatic bill payment.

A US Mobile starter SIM kit can be purchased for $3.99, letting subscribers keep their existing phone number.