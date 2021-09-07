When it comes to your mobile service, I’m sure you’ve heard all of the big names out there like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. However, those aren’t the only players in the U.S. when it comes to cell service.

For example, there is a smaller regional mobile network operator known as UScellular. Continue reading below to find out more about UScellular, its plans, and other services it provides.

About

UScellular was founded in 1983 in Chicago and now operates in 21 states with 5 million customers. Despite being a regional carrier UScellular provides nationwide coverage with a variety of postpaid and prepaid plans. Additionally, UScellular offers high-speed wireless internet utilizing its 4G LTE network.

Plans

UScellular offers prepaid plans that start as low as $30 per month and postpaid unlimited plans that begin at $50 a month for a single line. As with many other carriers, enrolling in autopay offers a discount for postpaid customers, and the more lines you add the more you save on each individual plan.

Prepaid plans

$30 – Unlimited talk and texting, data costs $0.03/MB

$40 – Unlimited talk and texting with 15GB of data

$55 – Unlimited talk, texting, and data

$65 – Unlimited talk, texting, and data with unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada, as well as 22GB of priority data

Postpaid plans

$50 – Unlimited minutes, texting, and 2GB of high-speed data that switches over to 2G speeds after you hit your limit

$60 – Unlimited minutes, texting, and data with speeds dropping to 3G once you reach 100GB

$70 – Unlimited minutes, texting, and data with 25GB of priority data and speeds drop to 3G once you hit 100GB. Also includes roaming in Mexico and Canada, HD video streaming, 15GB hotspot access, robocall blocking, and one free Redbox rental per month.

$75 – Unlimited minutes, texting, and data with 50GB of priority data and speeds drop to 3G once you hit 100GB. Also includes roaming in Mexico and Canada, HD video streaming, 30GB hotspot access, robocall blocking, and two free Redbox rentals per month.

Can you bring your own device?

UScellular is BYOD friendly allowing you to bring your own device if it is compatible with its network. You can check if your device is eligible for UScellular’s network by entering your IMEI on this page.

If your device is not compatible, then you can purchase a phone through UScellular’s shop, as well as trade-in your old phone to save some money.

Where to learn more

More information can be found on UScellular’s website or on the company’s FAQ page.