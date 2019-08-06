Verizon 5G: Where is it available and which phones offer support?

When it comes to mobile phones and technology, it seems that most people like to look ahead to the next big thing. As if we’re not content with what we already have in our pocket, we spend time reading rumors, and speculation, looking at leaked photos.

One might argue that 5G is the next big thing for smartphones. While it’s still in its infancy, it’s the tech that won’t be going anywhere soon. Moreover, it’s the sort of thing that wireless providers are going to he hitting us over the head with for the foreseeable future.

Rightfully, there’s a lot of confusion around 5G. Which carrier has it where? What phones work with the service? What sort of technology is used? How do rate plans work?

In this piece we will clear up the first two questions: where is it, and which phones support it? Specifically, we’ll tackle Verizon, and periodically update the post as things evolve.

Where is Verizon 5G available?

As of today, Verizon offers 5G Ultra Wideband speeds in the following cities:

Chicago Minneapolis/St. Paul Denver Providence Washington DC Atlanta Detroit Indianapolis

It’s worth noting that even while a city might show support for Verizon 5G, it doesn’t mean it’s pervasive. Coverage may be relegated to specific neighborhoods and areas; it may work outdoors but not indoors.

According to Verizon, it plans to boost coverage to 30 cities by the end of 2019. Among the markets expected to have 5G are Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, San Diego, and Salt Lake City.

Which Verizon phones support 5G?

When it comes to smartphones with support for Verizon 5G, the carrier has a number of options to choose from. Moreover, there are different phone makers and price points, making it easy to find something for everyone.

