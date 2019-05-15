Verizon Prepaid Buyer’s Guide (May 2019)

Many consumers in the US are familiar with the top-tier wireless service providers in Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. They’re the so-called “Big Four” and what a lot of people think are the only players in the game. That’s hardly the case.

For every one of those major network operators there are a number of other players in the space. Some service providers license infrastructure to Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and include the likes of Metro, Boost Mobile, and Cricket Wireless.

Select carriers offer their own prepaid services with different rate plans, phone selection, and support. Let’s take a look at one of them in particular: Verizon Prepaid.

About

Verizon Prepaid operates in the United States using the same network as the tier-one brand and, for the most part, provides nearly identical coverage. One key difference is that prepaid customers may face roaming fees in select areas.

There are no credit checks required for service and there are no activation fees at the time of subscription.

Rate Plans

Verizon Prepaid rate plans are no-contract, meaning you can go month-to-month with no long-term agreement or cancellation fees. Moreover, it does not charge for going over your allotted data; you receive “throttled” 2G speeds on data for the remainder of the bill cycle.

$30/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 500MB high speed data

$40/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 3GB of high-speed data

$50/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 8GB high-speed data

$70/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with unlimited high-speed data

Customers who sign up for the 3GB and higher rate plans can save $5 per month by enrolling in automatic bill payment. For a limited time, the $50 plan provides an extra 7GB data per month. In essence, it’s 15GB for the same money.

Mobile hotspot/tethering is available to subscribers but it is capped at 600Kbps and doesn’t provide true sharing of the 4G speeds.

Click here to access Verizon Prepaid FAQs.

Multiple Lines

Customers interested in family plans or multiple lines can do so with discounted pricing. As of today Verizon Prepaid offers a discount of at least $10 per month, per line when adding a line with 3GB or more of data. It’s possible to mix and match based off of individual needs.

Add line with 3GB data, receive $10 discount per month

Add line with 8GB data, receive $15 discount per month

Add line with unlimited data, receive $20 discount per month

Other Verizon Prepaid Features and Offerings

Verizon Prepaid provides a handful of extras to its customers, including international calling and the ability to use allotted data overseas.

Handset Selection

Taking a look at the current lineup of Android phones offered through Verizon Prepaid we find familiar names from brands like LG, Samsung, Google, and Motorola. There are also devices from the likes of Nokia, ZTE, and Reliance Communications, too.

Among the models available today are the Samsung Galaxy S10+, LG V40 ThinQ, and Google Pixel 3 XL.

For those looking to save money there are also a handful devices which are certified pre-owned, meaning they come with their own guarantee/warranty.

Bring Your Own Device

You can often use your current phone to Verizon Prepaid, especially if it was previously paired with the standard Verizon service. Head to Verizon Prepaid’s website to check whether your specific model is supported.

Also, we’re seeing a growing trend of unlocked phones with support for Verizon and its Prepaid bands. Examples include the various Motorola E and G series as well as those from Blu, Alcatel, Essential, and Samsung.