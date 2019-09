Verizon Prepaid Buyer’s Guide (September 2019)

Here's a look at the rate plans, features, and other helpful information for Verizon Prepaid, updated for September 2019.

Many consumers in the US are familiar with the top-tier wireless service providers in Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. They’re the so-called “Big Four” and what a lot of people think are the only players in the game. That’s hardly the case.

Select carriers offer their own prepaid services with different rate plans, phone selection, and support. Let’s take a look at one in particular, Verizon Prepaid.

What’s different from Verizon?

Verizon Prepaid operates in the United States using the same network as the tier-one brand and, for the most part, provides nearly identical coverage. One key difference is that prepaid customers may face roaming fees in select areas.

There are no credit checks required for service and there are no activation fees at the time of subscription.

What are Verizon Prepaid rate plans?

Verizon Prepaid rate plans are no-contract, meaning you can go month-to-month with no long-term agreement or cancellation fees. Moreover, it does not charge for going over your allotted data; you receive “throttled” 2G speeds on data for the remainder of the bill cycle.

$30/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 1GB high speed data

$40/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 6GB of high-speed data*

$50/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 16GB of high-speed data*

$70/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with unlimited high-speed data

Customers who sign up for the 3GB and higher rate plans can save $5 per month by enrolling in automatic bill payment. Prices become $35, $45, and $65, respectively.

Mobile hotspot/tethering is available to subscribers but it is capped at 600Kbps and doesn’t provide true sharing of the 4G speeds.

Limited Time Double Data Promo

For a limited time, the $40 and $50 plans provides double the data per month. In essence, it’s 6GB and 16GB each month, respectively, for the same money. The $30 rate plan normally includes 500MB of data, but also has double the amount (1GB) for a limited time.

There’s no date listed as to when they’ll expire so it’s possible they’ll stick around.

Click here to access Verizon Prepaid FAQs.

What about multiple lines at Verizon Prepaid?

Customers interested in family plans or multiple lines can do so with discounted pricing. As of today Verizon Prepaid offers a discount of at least $10 per month, per line when adding a line with 3GB or more of data. It’s possible to mix and match based off of individual needs.

Add line with 3GB (6GB per promo) data, receive $10 discount per month

Add line with 8GB (16GB per promo) data, receive $15 discount per month

Add line with unlimited data, receive $20 discount per month

Are there any other Verizon Prepaid features or offers?

Verizon Prepaid provides a handful of extras to its customers, including international calling and the ability to use allotted data overseas.

How is the handset selection at Verizon Prepaid?

Take a look at the current lineup of Android phones offered through Verizon Prepaid and you’ll find familiar models from brands like LG, Samsung, Google, and Motorola. There are also devices from the likes of Nokia, ZTE, and Reliance Communications, too.

Among the models available today are the Samsung Galaxy S10+, LG V40 ThinQ, and Google Pixel 3 XL.

For those looking to save money there are also a handful devices which are certified pre-owned, meaning they come with their own guarantee/warranty.

Bring Your Own Device

You can often use your current phone to Verizon Prepaid, especially if it was previously paired with the standard Verizon service. Head to Verizon Prepaid’s website to check whether your specific model is supported.

Also, we’re seeing a growing trend of unlocked phones with support for Verizon and its Prepaid bands. If buying an unlocked phone, be sure to check for Verizon compatibility or “universally” unlocked models.