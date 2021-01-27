Verizon Prepaid Buyer’s Guide (January 2021)

Your handy primer on rate plans, offers, and phones through Verizon Prepaid, updated for September 2020.

Practically anyone and everyone in the US is familiar with the top-tier wireless service providers. Ask around and most folks can think of Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint — they’re the so-called “Big Four”.

For every one of the major network operators listed above there are a number of other players in the space. Some service providers license infrastructure to Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and include the likes of Metro, Boost Mobile, and Cricket Wireless.

Select carriers offer their own prepaid services with different rate plans, phone selection, and support. Let’s take a look at one of them in particular: Verizon Prepaid.

About

Verizon Prepaid operates in the United States using the same network as the tier-one brand and, for the most part, provides nearly identical coverage. One key difference is that prepaid customers may face roaming fees in select areas.

There are no credit checks required for service and there are no activation fees at the time of subscription.

Rate Plans

Verizon Prepaid rate plans are no-contract, meaning you can go month-to-month with no long-term agreement or cancellation fees. Moreover, it does not charge for going over your allotted data; you receive “throttled” 2G speeds on data for the remainder of the bill cycle.

$40/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 5GB of high-speed data

$50/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 15GB high-speed data

$65/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with unlimited high-speed data

Subscribers can sign up for Auto Pay, or automatic bill payment, and save $5 per month on each of the three plans.

Loyalty Discount

Verizon Prepaid gives its subscribers a discount for staying with the brand. Customers save $5 per month on a line of service after three months; a $10 monthly savings is offered after nine months.

Here’s how the same three plans break down after nine months of online payment and with automatic bill payment.

$25/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 5GB of high-speed data

$35/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with 15GB high-speed data

$50/month: Unlimited Talk and Text with unlimited high-speed data

Click here to access Verizon Prepaid FAQs.

Multiple Lines

Customers interested in family plans or multiple lines can do so. It’s possible to mix and match based off of individual needs.

Other Verizon Prepaid Features and Offerings

Verizon Prepaid provides a handful of extras to its customers, including international calling and the ability to use allotted data overseas.

Handset Selection

Verizon Prepaid has a number of prepaid phone options, including those from familiar names from brands like LG, Samsung, and Motorola.

For those looking to save money there are also a handful devices which are certified pre-owned, meaning they come with their own guarantee/warranty.

If you’re in the market for a new phone under Verizon, be sure to check out our regularly updated guide on which devices are the best.

Bring Your Own Device

You can often use your current phone to Verizon Prepaid, especially if it was previously paired with the standard Verizon service. Head to Verizon Prepaid‘s website to check whether your specific model is supported.

Also, we’re seeing a growing trend of unlocked phones with support for Verizon and its Prepaid bands. Examples include the various Motorola E and G series as well as those from Blu, Alcatel, TCL, and Samsung.