Walmart Family Mobile Buyer’s Guide (January 2021)

Most wireless customers are familiar with the big-name brands in Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Relatively few buyers, though, are as well-versed when it comes to the topic of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO).

Companies like Metro, Boost Mobile, and Cricket Wireless license the towers and coverage from tier-one providers but offer their own phones, rate plans, and customer service.

Walmart Family Mobile is one such MVNO and is certainly worth closer inspection. Yes, that Walmart.

How is coverage for Walmart Family Mobile?

Using T-Mobile’s network for its service, Walmart Family Mobile is a service provider that exists almost virtually. While you cannot go into a dedicated Walmart Family Mobile store, customers can pay for their service at Walmart locations. Moreover, if you go to Walmart’s website, you can shop for phones and SIM cards.

Given that it does employ T-Mobile‘s network, it does allow for customers to use their own devices. If you’ve already purchased an unlocked GSM phone, chances are good it will work just fine with Walmart Family Mobile. Those which might be locked to other carriers, however, may need to be unlocked before making the switch.

What are Walmart Family Mobile plans like?

Keeping things nice and simple is the name of the game here. There are currently four rate plans to choose from, all of which stay under $50 per month. As one might expect, each comes with its own amount of data.

$24.88 per month – Unlimited talk, text and 2GB 4G LTE data

$29.88 per month – Unlimited talk, text and 5GB of 4G LTE data

$39.88 per month – Unlimited talk, text and 20GB of 4G LTE data

$49.88 per month – Unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE data, plus 30GB hotspot

There are no overage fees for hitting your data threshold. Once met, the speeds are throttled to 2G bandwidth for the rest of the billing cycle.

If the network gets congested, Walmart Family Mobile customers may notice reduced speeds.

Can I do multiple lines at Walmart Family Mobile?

Yes, customers interested in family plans or multiple lines can add them to the unlimited data plan for $24.88 per line. Doing so gives the additional lines the same pool of data. In essence, it’s the $49.88 plan plus the $24.88.

You can currently get unlimited data for two lines for a total of $75 per month with each line getting 10GB of mobile hotspot. There is a limit of five lines per account through the service provider.

Are there any ways to save money?

If you qualify for SNAP, Medicaid, or other social assistance programs, you are probably eligible for the “Lifeline” Financial Assistance. Should you be approved you’ll save $10 on your bill each month.

What deals does Walmart Family Mobile have?

There are a number of phones listed with “Rollback” pricing on the Walmart website. These are often limited time promotions, but can save anywhere from $50-$200 on some models.

International Calling

Walmart Family Mobile offers $10 Extras Pack bundles which can be used for international calling and roaming. Rates vary by location.

How is the phone selection at Walmart Family Mobile?

Taking a look at the current lineup of phones offered through Walmart Family Mobile we find relatively few Android devices. In essence, it’s a smattering of LG, Motorola, and Samsung handsets. The selection is a mixed bag, and it skews heavily toward affordability and not power.

Can I use my own phone with Walmart Family Mobile?

Don’t forget, you can also bring your own GSM phone so be sure to look around at places like Amazon, B&H, or Best Buy. You may find something better or more in line with your needs.

SIM Card kits are available in both standard/micro and nano packages. Typical retail pricing is $25 for those; however, they are often discounted. As of today Walmart has them for just $.99 each.