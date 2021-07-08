When it comes to your mobile service, I’m sure you’ve heard all of the big names out there like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. However, I’m sure you’ve also noticed the premium prices each one of these mobile providers charges. Cell service through one of these carriers can oftentimes run you upwards of $60 or more a month for a single line.

What if I told you there was a cheaper way to get service using the same towers the mobile giants use? Welcome to the world of Mobile Virtual Network Operators, companies that lease the same towers as the big boys but charge a fraction of the cost.

One of those companies happens to be Xfinity Mobile, keep reading to find out more about this MVNO and the plans it offers.

About

In 2017 Comcast launched Xfinity Mobile as a contract-free MVNO carrier for Xfinity Internet customers. Meaning, unlike most other MVNO carriers, you must be an Xfinity Internet customer to sign up for Xfinity Mobile. It is believed Xfinity Mobile was started as Comcast’s response to AT&T’s jump into the cable business with its acquisition of DirecTV.

The backbone of Xfinity Mobile is a hybrid of cell towers leased from Verizon and millions of secure Wi-Fi hotspots provided by Xfinity. This means you should expect to get similar coverage to that of a Verizon customer, as well as access to fast Wi-Fi speeds to supplement your coverage.

Plans

All Xfinity Mobile plans have unlimited domestic calling and texting. When choosing your plan, the deciding factor will be how much data you need each month. No matter which you choose, all options offer access to 4G LTE and 5G access on Verizon’s towers, as well as access to millions of Xfinity’s secure Wi-Fi hotspots.

Data speeds will be throttled once you hit 20GB of use and you may experience slower speeds in times when the network is congested, which is where access to those Wi-Fi hotspots really comes in handy.

Unlimited data plans

As with many unlimited plans, the more lines you add the cheaper it becomes for each individual line.

$45 per month for one line

$80 per month for two lines

$100 per month for three lines

$120 per month for four lines

By the Gig data plans

With By the Gig plans, every line on your account shares the amount of data you’ve chosen. It will cost you $15 for each additional gigabyte if you go over your limit. Alternatively, you have the option to switch your plan at any time during the billing cycle to go up or down depending on your needs. The only restriction is that you cannot go to a lower data limit if you’ve already exceeded that amount.

$15 per month for 1GB

$30 per month for 3GB

$60 per month for 10GB

Can you bring your own device?

Xfinity Mobile is bring your own device friendly. To get started, you’ll need to check if your phone is compatible by entering the IMEI on this page.

Xfinity Mobile also offers a trade-in program if you don’t have a compatible phone or want to upgrade, as well as having an online shop to purchase compatible phones for its network.

Where to learn more

You can learn more about Xfinity Mobile, its plans, network coverage, and devices it supports by visiting the Xfinity Mobile website.