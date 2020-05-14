19 new Game Ready titles added to the list for GeForce Now

GeForce Now is Nvidia’s answer to many cloud gaming services. What makes GeForce Now stand out is the ability to play games on the highest settings and enable ray tracing (RTX) on applicable games. All of this is done with the help of the cloud. You don’t need to own the powerhouse PC to play the games, just pay for the games and you’re good to go!

GeForce Now adds to its growing Game Ready library

GeForce Now is steadily growing its library of games offered by the program. Under the Game Ready banner, Nvidia constantly adds new games to the mix that players can buy and immediately play with the help of the cloud on Nvidia’s computers.

Nvidia did expand its library last week, and they have added more games to their collection.

The new games make up a lot of older and newer games, with classics like Surgeon Simulator and Goat Simulator making the cut as well.

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is a great way to play games while saving money and more. The physical space is otherwise taken by a desktop PC and will also consume power if the hardware in it is especially beefy.

With the power of cloud gaming, you can enjoy all of the perks of a high-end PC without the need of buying the hardware, assembling a PC or troubleshooting any of the problems of a normal PC.

If you haven’t already, you should definitely give GeForce Now a shot. It is well worth your money if you’re looking into a good alternative for Google Stadia. Albeit the library might not be the size of Stadia’s yet, but you have way more options in terms of performance.

What do you think of this week’s additions to Nvidia’s Game Ready series? Let us know in the comments section below!