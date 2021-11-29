This holiday season is a great time to upgrade that old phone, especially if you are on AT&T. Whether you are buying for yourself or a loved one, there is an AT&T Cyber Monday deal for everyone.

You can get yourself a FREE Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with no trade-in required. This deal does require an unlimited data plan and you get the discount via monthly bill credits. But one of the best phones available today for free is a deal that is almost too good to pass up.

Some other notable deals from AT&T are:

Google Pixel 6 Pro for up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G for only $5 a month with no trade-in required.

Samsung Galaxy A12 for $1 a month with no trade-in required.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for only $6.95 a month with no trade required.

iPhone 13 Pro Max for up to $1000 off with an eligible trade-in.

iPhone 13 Pro or an iPhone 13 for $0 with an eligible trade-in.

Buy any 2 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm and get $430 in credits or $400 in credits for the 42mm model.

Purchase any 2 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm and get $330 in credits or $300 in credits for the 40mm model.

Buy any 2 Apple Watches and get $330 in credits.

Check out these AT&T Cyber Monday deals because they won’t last long.