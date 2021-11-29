Google’s annual Google Play Best Awards results are here! Voting wrapped up on November 17 and includes the best apps and games voted by both users and Google Play Store editors.

The Google Play awards represent the best of the best for each game or app in its respective category. Just to make this list is no easy feat. It serves as a great curated list to discover something new.

Google has expanded the awards this year to include apps and games on tablets, as well as apps on Wear OS and Google TV.

Users’ choice award winners

Best app award winner

The 2021 users’ choice best app award goes to Paramount+. Paramount+ features live sports, breaking news, and an incredible amount of content. As well as having over 10 million installs

Best game award winner

The 2021 users’ choice best game award goes to Pokémon UNITE. This cross-platform game allows you to team up with trainers from around the world to strategically battle your pokémon.

Google award winners

Best overall app award winner

Google’s 2021 best app award goes to Balance: Meditation & Sleep. This app aims to improve your health with its personalized meditation program. To make it even better, they are giving the first year away for free.

Best overall game award winner

Google’s 2021 best game award goes to Pokémon UNITE. The Google Play editors and the Google Play users were in agreement with this one. Its incredible gameplay truly shines through the crowded store to deliver something special.

Best of app winners

If you don’t live in the US, you can check out your country’s winners.

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Google Play Awards.

Do you agree with the winners? Let me know in the comments below if you had another app or game that you believe should have made the list.