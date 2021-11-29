T-Mobile officially kicked off their Cyber Monday deals! The deals are good for today only, so if you see something you like, you will have to act fast.

If you are looking to add a line on Magenta MAX, T-Mobile is giving away the OnePlus 8 5G in the way of monthly bill credits.

Not on Magenta MAX? No problem as T-Mobile is offering new and existing customers on any postpaid plan a free Samsung Galaxy A10e or A11, or an LG Velvet via 24 monthly bill credits.

Looking for a non-Android phone? New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get themselves a brand new iPhone SE for free when adding a line on any postpaid plan. The deal comes with the usual 24 monthly bill credits.

If you already have a phone that you love but are looking to make the switch to T-Mobile, they are giving $200 rebates when signing up for Magenta MAX. If Magenta MAX isn’t your thing, T-Mobile will give you $100 off any other postpaid plan.

In addition to their Cyber Monday deals, T-Mobile still has some Black Friday deals going as well.

You can score a free Samsung Galaxy z Flip3 5G and Buds2 or an iPhone 13 Pro, and AirPods via bill credits when trading in an eligible device on a Magenta MAX plan.

T-Mobile has you covered if you are in the market for a smartwatch. You can get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm for free when adding a qualifying watch line.

You can also grab an Apple Watch SE for $99 when adding a qualifying watch line.

Check out T-Mobile’s Cyber Monday deals today.