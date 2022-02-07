AT&T’s Valentine’s Day deals are officially live. With deals on smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and tablets, there is sure to be something for everyone.

On the Android side, you can get a Google Pixel 6 for free with an eligible trade-in, or a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G for up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in. If you aren’t looking to trade in a device, you can snag a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for only $15 a month. If you buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series for yourself, AT&T will give you a second device for free.

Over on the Apple side, you can score an iPhone 13 for $0 or an iPhone 13 Pro Max for $8.34 a month with an eligible trade-in. You can get an iPhone 12 for only $5 a month with no trade required. AT&T is also offering $330 off an Apple Watch when you buy two of them.

In addition to the smartphone and smartwatch deals, you can get yourself a deal on a new tablet or laptop. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite or a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for 50% off.

Like most carrier deals, these come with the usual strings attached. You must purchase these devices with a payment plan and then AT&T will refund you with bill credits. You can check out all the AT&T Valentine’s Day deals at AT&T.com.