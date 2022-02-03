Motorola has unveiled its updated 2022 moto g stylus. If you are a fan of using a stylus on your device, the moto g stylus comes with one built into the body of the phone, similar to the now-discontinued Samsung Note series of devices.

The Specs

The moto g stylus has a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate with a hole punch for the selfie camera. This device runs on a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 6GB of RAM, and has 128GB of built-in storage. That 128GB of storage is expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card.

With its 5000mAh battery, this device can make it up to two days between charges, depending on your usage. When you are running low, it charges via its USB-C port and is capable of 10W rapid charging.

Around the back, you have a triple rear camera setup. There is a 50MP main camera (f/1.9), an 8MP ultra-wide and a macro lens (built into the same sensor) (f/2.2), and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is 16MP (f/2.2).

The moto g stylus ships with Android 11, but this isn’t a 5G capable device. Not that you should be basing your decision on 5G at this point in time, but it’s worth noting. The phone comes with Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and will actually ship with the charger in the box.

The moto g stylus will be universally unlocked and will be available for pre-order for $299.99 at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com beginning today.