In need of some storage space to back up your work or personal files? It’s 2021 so that means you need to move beyond gigabytes and start thinking about terabytes.

Right now AndroidGuys readers can pick up a license to Treasure Cloud’s encrypted backups and cloud storage for dirt cheap. Available in plans that range from 1-year to 5-years, it connects to your other cloud accounts. Share, manage, and search files across Dropbox, Google Drive, and others so you can stay on top of all of your documents.

Treasure Cloud Features

Get access to 4TB of cloud storage for up to 5 years

Connect your cloud accounts so you can manage, share and search through all your files in one place

DropBox, Box, GoogleDrive? Link them up in Treasure

Your files are encrypted whether they’re stored, in transit, or in use

Only you have control of who can access the files that are precious to you

Search through and manage all your files in your multiple clouds with Treasure’s enhanced search bar – a one-stop tool to stay on top of your cloud accounts

Share files with the peace of mind that only your intended recipient will ever have access to

In transit or in use, your files are secure from malicious interference

Referral program – for every referral, you and your friend will get 10GB of free storage each up to 800GB worth of bonus cloud storage

Zero-knowledge encryption is set by default and for an additional layer of security you can opt-in for zero-knowledge encryption for your connected third-party cloud storage accounts

You can choose to have your recovery keys stored locally or in our secure Treasure Vault

Get Started!

Normally, a 4TB plan from Treasure Cloud runs $24.99 per month, meaning you’d be looking at around $300 per year for an account. For a limited time AndroidGuys readers can save at least 80 percent on a license. Pick up a three-year account for $60 ($20 per year) or choose from other options!