5G Under The Tree with T-Mobile: Expansion and deals from the Un-carrier

As the year comes to a close, T-Mobile has released some news on their 5G rollout and some deals for your holiday season.

5G Rollout

T-Mobile launched their 5G network just over a year ago, and they have been working hard on expansion since then. Now, the Un-Carrier is rapidly expanding 5G in December, rolling out mid-band Ultra Capacity 5G speeds to thousands of locales.

To take advantage of this 5G expansion, T-Mobile has launched a Hotspot Data Plan with 5G access, offering 100 gigabytes of hotspot data for just $50. If you don’t need that much data, you can get 5 gigabytes for $20, 10 gigabytes for $30, or 30 gigabytes for $40.

To pair with this plan, T-Mobile has launched the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000. The 5G MiFi M2000 has access to T-Mobile’s Extended Range and Ultra Capacity 5G network and 4G LTE if 5G is unavailable, with a battery that lasts over a day and a 30-device capacity. This device has a retail price of $336, but you can get it right now for $168 if you add or activate a line.

You can buy the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 at T-Mobile right now.

Holiday Deals

If you’re looking to upgrade as the year comes to a close, here are some phone offers from T-Mobile available right now at a T-Mobile location or through the website. (it is important to note that these deals work through 24 monthly bill credits):

  • Get a OnePlus 8T + 5G or OnePlus 8 5G for free when purchasing with T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan and either activating a new line or trading in an eligible device
  • Get $500 off a variety of Samsung Galaxy phones when making an eligible trade-in and purchasing with the Equipment Installment Plan
  • If you are switching to T-Mobile, get a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G for free when you purchase it on an Equipment Installment Plan

If you’re looking for tablets, check out these deals:

  • Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G or S7+ 5G when adding a new line and purchasing on the Equipment Installment Plan via 24 monthly bill credits
  • Get a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A when purchased with an Equipment Installment Plan on a new line

Some others:

  • Get a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 for $49 with the addition of a qualifying line when purchasing on the Equipment Installment Plan
  • Get the T-Mobile TVision HUB, an Android-powered HDMI streaming device with all popular streaming apps available in addition to T-Mobile’s TVision streaming service

With Metro by T-Mobile, new users can get no switching fees and an unlimited plan for $25 a month for four lines, with four free Samsung Galaxy A21 phones to go with that new plan. Visit a Metro location or the Metro site for more details.

