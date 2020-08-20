A 5G BlackBerry is coming in 2021

The brand rises like a phoenix from the ashes... again

In what might be one of the more surprising bits of mobile-related news to surface in this wonky year that is 2020, we’ve learned that BlackBerry is back.

According to a recent press announcement, the BlackBerry brand will resurface in the first half of 2021 with a 5G-capable handset. As one might expect, the phone is expected to have a physical keyboard.

“Enterprise professionals are eager for secure 5G devices that enable productivity, without sacrificing the user experience,” said Peter Franklin, CEO of OnwardMobility. “BlackBerry smartphones are known for protecting communications, privacy, and data. This is an incredible opportunity for OnwardMobility to bring next-generation 5G devices to market with the backing of BlackBerry and FIH Mobile.”

The new phone will come from OnwardMobility, a company who has licensed the brand. OnwardMobility will handle the planet and market development while FIH Mobile, a subsidiary of Foxconn, will design and manufacture the device.

The last company produce BlackBerry-branded handsets was TCL, who launched a handful of Android-powered models from 2016 to 2018.