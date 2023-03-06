ACEFAST is an emerging brand in the wireless earbuds market and is quite known for its futuristic design earbuds with great aesthetics. ACEFAST unveiled its latest Crystal (2) T8 earbuds globally. ACEFAST’s Crystal T8 earbuds come with a small, compact, and futuristic design factor which is so enticing. The latest TWS sports a crystal clear transparent design (you can literally see circuits in it) and it has an LED light under the case.

The T8 earbuds come in six different color options include- White, Black, Purple, Blue, Pink, and Green. Have a look at the detailed specifications, pricing, and availability of Crystal (2) Earbuds T8.

ACEFAST Crystal (2) T8 earbuds come with 10mm sound drivers with stereo sound which offers crisp and crystal clear sound. The earbuds have SBC and ACC audio codecs support, sadly you won’t get Hi-Res audio support in it. The buds are equipped with BES 2600 IHC Bluetooth chip. The case is made up of silicon material and has a sturdy build quality and it weighs just 47 grams.

The earbuds have the latest Bluetooth v5.3 support with Enhanced Data Rate (EDR) transmission. There is a 3d embossed display on the case that shows battery percentage and other details. The T8 wireless earbuds house an LDS innovative Antenna design that ensures a stable signal transmission and improved anti-interference.

Furthermore, You get ENC call noise reduction with dual microphones in each earbud offering a smooth calling experience in noisy environments. Sadly, the brand doesn’t offer Active Noise cancellation (ANC) in the earbuds. It has a very limited set of features which means you won’t get multi-device pairing support and even it has no smartphone app for getting firmware updates or customizing audio profiles.

The earbuds are backed by a 45mAh battery and the case houses a 480mAh battery. The ACEFAST Crystal (2) T8 wireless earbuds offer up to 7 hours of music playback time and up to 4 hours of call time. And the charging case offers up to 30 hours of battery life. The buds have fast charging support, ACEFAST claims that the earbuds offer up to 2 hours of battery life with just 10 min of charging and the case takes up to 1.5 hours to fully charge. Moreover, T8 wireless earbuds are water resistant, and ACEFAST rates it IPX4.

The earbuds also support fingertip gestures which means you can control the music library, volume, voice assistant, and call answer/reject directly from earbuds. Even you can reset the entire buds settings via gestures.

The ACEFAST Crystal (2) T8 wireless earbuds are priced at $69.99 and are now available for purchase through ACEFAST MALL and Amazon.