Acer announced its first-ever Electric Bike with Built-in AI

Yes, it’s very hard to believe but this news is true. The Taiwanese electronics Company Acer unveiled its first ebii electric bike in the market. Acer is a very famous brand for its PCs, Laptops, Monitors, and accessories. The brand now enters the electric bike market with a very lightweight ebii electric bike.

Speaking about the price, Acer doesn’t reveal the price of this e-bike but guessing the approximate price for the e-bike is quite hard. Audi’s recently launched Mountain e-bike starts at $10,000 which is quite high. It is expected to fall between $1,500-$2,000. Again it totally depends on the features of the bike- more the features more price. Also, the brand has not confirmed yet when the Acer ebii will be available for purchase.

Acer’s new ebii electric bike boasts a very simple aluminum alloy frame, a lightweight, and a futuristic design. The ebii e-bike weighs just 35 pounds (16 Kilograms) which is very lightweight compared to other e-bikes on the market. This e-bike comes with tons of features.

Acer’s new e-bike comes with built-in AI features which makes the ride easier on different road conditions. The e-bike is specially designed for cities and has collision detection sensors for safer rides. Acer ebii houses a 460Wh electric bicycle battery and Acer claims that the ebii offers a range of up to 68 miles (110Km) on a single charge and it has a top speed of 25 km/h.

The e-bike battery charges 0 to 100% in just 2.5 hours and its electric battery is removable that can be used as a portable power station to charge up electronic devices (smartphones and laptops). It’s a fully AI-featured bike, you get an anti-theft alarm feature, 360° LED lighting, 160mm hydraulic disc brakes, and belt drive.

Acer ebii e-bike has airless tires to avoid a flat and it comes with a bunch of accessories including mudguards, a rear rack, a kickstand, and more.

The e-bike is fully controllable via Acer’s ebiiGo app. With the help of this app, you can lock and unlock the bike, and check the battery status, routes, and speed of the bike. Also, it has an auto-lock feature which locks the bike automatically when the connected phone is away from the bike.

Here you can see the Acer ebii e-bike in the action.