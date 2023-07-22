Acer has launched its new premium Nitro 16 gaming laptop in the Indian market. The Nitro 16 boasts a new design that looks very eye-catchy especially the LED panel back side design with a small N (May be N stands for Nitro) craved in the center. The Nitro 16 is a “fully made for gamers” machine that comes with premium features worthy of running heavy titles without any lags or stuttering.

Acer Nitro 16 base model starts at Rs 1,14,999 (~US$1402) in which you’ll get an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS chipset (8GB RAM/512GB SSD), and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics with 6GB VRAM. On the other hand, the high-end variant Acer Nitro 16 AMD Ryzen 7 7840 HS chipset (16GB/512GB SSD) RTX 4060 graphics with 8GB vRAM is priced at Rs 1,43,558 (~US$1756).

The Nitro 16 is now available for purchase via Acer’s online and offline stores and E-commerce sites including Amazon and Flipkart. It comes in sole Obsidian Black color options.

Speaking about hardware, You’ll get a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS series chipset at the helm accompanied by Gen 4 DDR5 8/16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB VRAM/ RTX 4050 with 6GB VRAM. It runs on Windows 11 OS out of the box.

The Nitro 16 flaunts a big 16-inch FHD+ panel with a 165Hz refresh rate panel, up to 400 nits of peak brightness. It offers a 3ms response time that offers an immersive experience during gaming. The machine boasts a 4-cell 90Wh battery which Acer claimed to offer up to 10 hours of run time. To keep the machine cool while playing AAA titles or running heavy software, Acer packs dual fans with dual intake, quad exhaust, and liquid metal grease for efficient heat dissipation.

Connectivity options include a MicroSD card, 1x USB 4 port, Bluetooth v5.1, WiFi 6E, Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port, and 1x Gen 2 USB 3.2 Type-A port. The Nitro 16 has a fully customizable 4-Zone RGB backlight keyboard with Nitro sense support that offers games to personalize their RGB experience as per their taste.

Other notable features include dual 2W stereo speakers, an HD webcam with temporal noise reduction support, Nvidia Advanced Optimus support, and a multi-gesture touchpad.

