Never forget your phone at home again with Adero’s smart bag system

It happens to all of us. Packing for a trip or for an activity and forgetting that one essential item (or more) you can’t do without.

Well Adero, a new startup from California which rose from the ashes of TrackR has a solution to this widely-spread problem.

The company has developed a unique solution which can turn any bag into a smart bag through a system of Smart Tags and Tagles that are backed-up by a mobile app (compatible with Android 5.1+ and iOS 11+).

Keep track of your essential items, always

Just place a Smart Tag on your bag – it can be a backpack, gym bag or anything you use to carry your items around – to get started. Next, stick Taglets on your essential items. Like for example, your keys, your passport or your phone.

Both Taglets and Smart Tag have adhesive cases that use superior adhesive to stay in place, even as you force your backpack into a crammed trunk, or shove your passport in your bag.

To check if you have everything you need, press the Smart Tag and if it lights up red, you know to check the app and see what items are missing. If it flashes green, it means you’re good to go.

Adero’s system also lets you set up notifications for when you need a specific bag. So if you’re going Monday to the gym, the app will send you a reminder to make sure you have everything you need in the bag and will tell you what’s missing from it too.

The Smart Tag is powered by rechargeable batteries that can last up to two months between charges.

So, interested in keeping tabs on your essential items at all times? If the answer is yes, then you should know the Adero Starter Kit is available for purchase starting today from Adero.com for $119.99. The bundle includes 3 Smart Tags (3 smart tag adhesive cases, 3 keyrings and 3 lanyards), 3 Taglets and 1 Smart Tag Charger.

A Delux Kit with 5 Smart Tags and 9 Taglets will be available soon for $199.99.

