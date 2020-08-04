Aipower Wearbuds Pro campaign announced

Aipower announced the Wearbuds last June, which, as the name suggests, were true wireless earbuds attached to a fairly basic smartwatch. We thought the Wearbuds were fine in our review, but we looked forward to a future iteration as first time products are bound to have issues and shortcomings.

Now, those wishes have come true with the announcement of the Aipower Wearbuds Pro.

The Aipower Wearbuds Pro boast enhanced sound quality with a Graphene Dynamic Driver, Qualcomm aptX audio, Bluetooth 5.0, and ability to be used independently of one another.

The watch itself has heart rate, sleep, and fitness tracking as well as notifications, music playback, and ability to accept or reject calls.

The Indiegogo campaign is available here for an early adopter price of $89. Units are expected to ship in October.