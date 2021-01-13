AirPop announces Active+, the world’s first ‘smart Air Wearable’

Given that masks were a key part of our lives over the last year, it makes sense that various tech companies would tackle the space for 2021. Indeed, that is the case as AirPop this week announced its Active+ Smart Mask.

Essentially a mask with an app, the Active+ comes with replaceable, disposable filters designed to block 99% of particulate matter, including dust, allergens, and microbial particles. Using a built-in Halo sensor, the app will notify wearers when it is time to replace the filters.

The Active+ is washable, has is built with a medical-grade soft touch membrane with a 360 degree seal. A 3D dome structure not only makes for comfortable wearing, it helps keep the filter core off of the face. The app pulls in local air quality information so you can get a sense for the pollutants being blocked by the mask.

The AirPop Halo sensor isn’t just for keeping an eye on your filter; it can also work with the app to track metrics like breaths per minute, breaths per pace, and more.

The AirPop Active+ mask will retail for $149.99 when it goes on sale in January. Included in the box are four filters which should have a life expectancy of around 40 hours each.