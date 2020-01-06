Alcatel rings up four dirt cheap phones for emerging markets

Key among the new models is its first 48-megapixel triple camera phone

CES 2020 is in full swing now and the announcements are coming from all directions. Jumping right into the fray today, TCL Communication introduced four new smartphones under the Alcatel brand which are designed for emerging markets.

With prices that go as low as $66, the handsets give consumers impressive hardware that focuses on the things that matter most. In other words, it’s not about 5G, super high-definition displays, or bleeding-edge performance. Rather, these new phones are about big screens with respectable batteries and “every man” appeal.

Alcatel 3L

The Alcatel 3L sits at the top of the new models and features a 6.2-inch LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It houses an octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage.

The 3L offers up a triple-camera configuration with a 48-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel shooters. Alcatel also integrates AI to complement shots. Around front is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

It’s not clear how big the battery is here, but Alcatel indicates it’s good enough for “all day” usage. The Alcatel 3L will have a starting price of about $155 USD when it goes on sale this quarter. Look for it in Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. Color options include Chameleon Blue, Dark Chrome and Agate Green.

Alcatel 1S

Stepping down the ladder a rung, the Alcatel 1S boasts the same 6.22-inch display, but dials the camera down with 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors.

Interestingly, the 2-megapixel sensor is a macro camera with the 5-megapixel sensor being used for portrait mode. It, too, has an octa-core processor and is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with microSD expansion.

Pricing starts at $110 USD for the Alcatel 1S and it will be available in Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa in Q1 2020. Look for it in Agate Green and Power Gray colors.

Alcatel 1V

The Alcatel 1V is similar to the aforementioned 1S but comes with a dual-camera setup and plastic build. Priced just $88 USD, it runs Android 10 Go Edition and has a dedicated Google Assistant button. It will reach Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa this quarter. Colors here include Prime Black and Pine Green.

Alcatel 1B

Rounding out the bunch, the Alcatel 1B is an Android 10 Go phone with a 5.5-inch display. It’s powered by a quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and features a 3,000mAh battery and dedicated Google Assistant button.

It will also head to Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa this quarter and will cost just $66 USD. Color options include Prime Black and Pine Green.