New Alcatel 3V offers up gigantic screen and battery

Alcatel on Friday announced its latest smartphone, the 3V, is on its way to Metro in the coming weeks. The Alcatel 3V features entry-level performance paired with a massive display and generous battery.

Alcatel is the fourth-largest phone maker in North America and often makes low-cost alternatives to Samsung, LG, and others. Its phones are typically paired with prepaid and MVNO carriers.

The Alcatel 3V runs Android 9 Pie with Google Assistant baked into the experience. In terms of power, there’s a 2.0GHz octa-core processor with 3GB RAM with 32GB of storage. Users who need more room can add a microSD card with up to 32GB extra media.

The main draw here is the 6.7-inch display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution. Protected by Dragontail Pro glass, it’s among the biggest you’ll find on a phone.

The 4,000mAh battery is no slouch, either. It’s big enough to last most users around two days and charges via USB Type-C.

As for cameras, you’ll find a 16-megapixel main rear shooter with a 5-megapixel sensor for depth. Around front is an 8-megapixel camera and the experience is complimented with AI scene detection tech and Google Lens.

The Alcatel 3V is coming soon to T-Mobile‘s prepaid brand, Metro. Pricing and exact availability is not yet known. Canadian customers will also see the phone at Freedom Mobile.