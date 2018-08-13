Alcatel 7 with 4,000 mAh battery goes on sale at MetroPCS for $180

Those looking for a mid-range or budget smartphone are in luck, as the Alcatel 7 just went on sale at MetroPCS for $179.99.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Alcatel says that with the new handset it has renewed its commitment to offering customers the best value smartphone without sacrificing key features.

The Alcatel 7 features a spacious 6-inch display with the modern 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 resolution. It relies on a 2.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6763T processor, backed up by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The company also offers a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 128GB.

Alcatel is offering a big-battery phone at MetroPCS

Alcatel is marketing this phone as an entertainment device. So the product comes bundled with the Alcatel-exclusive CloserTV app which gathers all your streaming services and cable TV in one place. What’s more, you can cast your favorite TV shows directly from the Alcatel 7 to your smart TV.

When it comes to photography, the Alcatel 7 follows the current trends by incorporating a dual 12MP+2MP (for depth sensing) combo on the back. On top of that, Alcatel offers a series of new camera modes including a social mode, re-focus and more. On the front, the device offers the services of an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

Without a doubt, the highlight of this phone is the large 4,000 mAh battery. According to Alcatel is can handle up 28h of 3G talk time, and 10.5h of non-stop video streaming. What’s more, the battery also recharges quite fast. You can get enough for 6 hours of use in just 22 minutes.

Last but not least, the Alcatel 7 also offers a face unlock feature, as well as a fingerprint scanner option for improved security. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

While the Alcatel 7 is available for $179.99 outright, it will be free after port-in credit on an unlimited LTE plan. Or you might be able to get it for $129 with a new line of service or qualified upgrade.