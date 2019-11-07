Alcatel offers up Joy Tab Kids, an 8-inch tablet aimed at children

T-Mobile will offer the tablet on November 15

Alcatel, a brand known for its budget-friendly smartphones, this week announced a child-friendly tablet set to arrive November 15.

EDITOR NOTE: Clarification made as original post confused Joy Tab with the Joy Tab Kids

The Alcatel Joy Tab Kids features an 8-inch display protected by Asahi Glass. In other words, it’s built to withstand scratches, scuffs, and the carefree lifestyle of its intended user.

Powered by Android 9 Pie, the Joy Tab Kids has a generous 4080mAh battery which provides more than six hours of playback per charge.

Preloaded with Kidomi, the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS delivers the most engaging content from top-rated kids brands like DreamWorks, Crayola, Toca Boca and more. Enjoy unlimited access to…a…content library that includes hundreds of premium interactive games, videos and books like Peppa Pig, Transformers and My Little Pony.

Internally, there’s a quad-core 1.5GHz Mediatek processor, 2GB memory, and 32GB storage. A microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 32GB of additional media.

Speaking of media, there is a 5-megapixel rear camera and a front-facing 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video chat. Both are capable of 720p HD video capture. In terms of connectivity, the Joy Tab has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and support for LTE.

Pricing has not been disclosed yet, but the tablet hits T-Mobile on November 15.

Alternatively, T-Mobile offers a standard Joy Tab as part of its tablet portfolio with pricing at $7 per month (24 months), or $168 outright. It’s also available through T-Mobile‘s prepaid brand, Metro. The main difference being it’s a more traditional tablet experience that doesn’t come with the child-friendly apps and features.