Alcatel offers up Joy tab, an 8-inch tablet aimed at children

The $168 tablet can be purchased through T-Mobile

Alcatel, a brand known for its budget-friendly smartphones, this week began offering a new tablet designed with children in mind.

The Alcatel Joy Pad is a $168 tablet that features an 8-inch display protected by Asahi Glass. In other words, it’s built to withstand scratches, scuffs, and the carefree lifestyle of its intended user.

Powered by Android 9 Pie, the Joy Tab has a generous 4080mAh battery which provides more than six hours of playback per charge.

Preloaded with Kidomi, the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS delivers the most engaging content from top-rated kids brands like DreamWorks, Crayola, Toca Boca and more. Enjoy unlimited access to…a…content library that includes hundreds of premium interactive games, videos and books like Peppa Pig, Transformers and My Little Pony.

Internally, there’s a quad-core 1.5GHz Mediatek processor, 2GB memory, and 32GB storage. A microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 32GB of additional media.

Speaking of media, there is a 5-megapixel rear camera and a front-facing 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video chat. Both are capable of 720p HD video capture. In terms of connectivity, the Joy Tab has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and support for LTE.

T-Mobile offers the Joy Tab as part of its tablet portfolio with pricing at $7 per month (24 months), or $168 outright. It’s also available through T-Mobile‘s prepaid brand, Metro.