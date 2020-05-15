Alleged Microsoft Surface Duo specs come to light

An exclusive tip given to Windows Central has helped them identify the finished specs of the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo. A device similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold in appearance could now nearly match it in hardware specifications.

It seems that the Microsoft Surface Duo specs are strikingly similar to Samsung’s 2019 Galaxy Fold, but with a newer chipset out in the market.

Microsoft Surface Duo specs – What’s old is now new

The Microsoft Surface Duo looks like a new entry in the foldable smartphone race. The phone will, however, utilize Microsoft’s Surface Pen, which is yet confirmed to ship with the device.

Here is a rundown of the specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

6GB RAM

64GB/256GB ROM options

Two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays at a 4:3 aspect ratio, (1800×1350 at 401 ppi)

11-megapixel camera (acts as back and front camera for photos and videos)

3,460mAh battery

Android 10, but will receive Android 11 fairly fast

Fingerprint sensor, but the location is not mentioned (possibly side-mounted like the Fold)

A USB-C slot for charging, no mention of fast charging or otherwise, but should support Quick Charge 3.0.

The device will come with Microsoft apps pre-installed in the device. Popular apps like Outlook, The Microsoft Office Suite, and other Microsoft software will come readily installed in the device.

With these many shortcuts, Microsoft could be poised to releasing the phone at a friendly budget that undercuts most other foldable phones in the market and gives them the opening they need. The device lacks NFC, wireless charging or 5G, so let’s see how that gamble fares for Microsoft.

According to Windows Central’s tipster, the choice of Snapdragon 855 over 865 stems from Qualcomm making the inclusion of a 5G modem in 865 devices. As Microsoft had no space for the 5G modem in the Surface Duo, they had to roll back to the 855. The 855 is still a great processor and has very little to almost no differences between the 855 in 865 in real-world scenarios.

An important aspect overlooked when talking about the foldable device is how it will tout a 360-degree hinge and have the dual-display setup make it stand out from other phones in the market.

The Microsoft Surface Duo was first expected to launch in the Holiday season, but it’s now expected to ship out as early as June 2020. There is also a big question mark on the price of the phone, which has not yet been detailed. Perhaps when the phone is unfolded in the coming months, we will be able to fill in all the blanks.

What are your thoughts on the Microsoft Surface Duo? Let us know in the comments section below!