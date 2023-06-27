Amazfit is one of the leading smartwatch brands in India which is quite famous for its premium and budget-range smartwatches offering. It’s recently launched Amazfit Cheetah and Cheetah Pro premium smartwatches that are specially made for Athletes and runners. The firm introduced its new budget-conscious Amazfit Pop 3R smartwatch in the Indian market. Look-wise, the watch looks very premium, and Amazfit packs decent features in this smartwatch.

Amazfit Pop 3R comes in two different strap options- the Black and Silver colors variant comes with a silicone strap that is priced at ₹3,499 (~$42.68) while the Metallic Silver model with a metal strap retails at ₹3,999 ($48.78). Open sales start on June 29 through Amazfit India’s official website.

The smartwatch gets a circular-shaped metallic dial with a 1.43-inch HD AMOLED display with 466 x 466p resolution embedded in it. The display has an AOD (Always On Display) support and it offers 100+ vibrant, latest, and trendy watch faces for users. The smartwatch has over 100+ sports modes support which offers real-time tracking and analysis Amazfit also packs health monitoring features in the watch including 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Spo2, stress level, and sleep cycle monitoring.

The Pop 3R watch houses a 300mAh battery which Amazfit claimed to offer 12 days of juice on a single charge. It comes in Black, Silver, and Metallic Black color options. The rest of the highlights of the Amazfit Pop 3R includes Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant support, and an IP68 water, and dust resistance rating. You can even control your smartphone’s camera directly from the watch and also controls music playback, smartphone app, and call notifications. It weighs just 55.48 grams and measures 45.5x 45.5 x 10.8mm.