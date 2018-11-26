Amazon Cyber Monday: Dirt Cheap Echo, Echo Dot, Fire, Fire TV, and more

We’re officially into the season of discounted shopping. Black Friday is in the rear view mirror and Cyber Monday is underway. And, while it is nearly impossible to keep up with every single deal that crosses our path, we’re doing what we can to highlight the best stuff. Here, we’ll take a look at what Amazon has in store as far is its own products.
See Also
Verizon Black Friday sees $400 discounts on Pixel 3, Galaxy 9, and more
Snag an iOttie phone mount on the cheap this Black Friday
Samsung slashes $200-$400 off Galaxy phones ahead of Black Friday
Amazon Cyber Monday deals are no joke. If you’ve been holding out on purchasing an Echo, Fire, or Kindle, you’ll do no better than to grab one from Amazon right now
Echo
- Echo Dot (2nd-Gen): $20
- Echo Dot (3rd-Gen): $24
- Echo Dot Kids Edition: $50
- Echo (2nd-Gen): $69
- Echo Look: $50
- Echo Plus (2nd-Gen): $110
- Echo Show (2nd-Gen): $180
- Echo Spot: $90
Echo Dot Kids Edition & Fire Tablet Bundles
- Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle w/ Fire 7 Kids Edition: $100
- Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle w/ Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: $120
- Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle w/ Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $180
Amazon Black Friday deals also see the retailer offering the Smart Plug for just $5 with the purchase of any Echo device, a savings of $20.
Fire Tablets
- Fire 7 tablet with Alexa: $50
- Fire HD 8 tablet with Hands-Free Alexa: $50
- Fire HD 8 tablet w/ Show Mode Dock Bundle: $80
- Show Mode Dock for Fire HD 8: $30
Fire TV
- Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote: $35
- Fire TV Cube with Far-Field Voice Control and 4K UHD/HDR: $60
- Fire TV Recast 500 GB with two tuners: $180